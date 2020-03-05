New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Workflow, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868768/?utm_source=GNW



The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 33.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. Owing to the high demand for biopharmaceuticals, suppliers’ product portfolios of disposables have become more robust. Single-use bioprocessing equipment suppliers are working closely with customers to fulfill the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, significant advancements in bioreactor designing, stirring systems, and film technologies have spurred the revenue in the market.



Increasing demand for disposables consumables has led to several acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships.For instance, Wego Pharmaceuticals is engaged in a partnership with GE Healthcare for the manufacturing of disposables.



Similarly, Emergent BioSolutions is working in collaboration with ABEC for the establishment of a Single-use System (SUS)-based dual plant in Maryland.



Intelligent biomanufacturing holds great potential in further advancements of single-use manufacturing.Thus, a substantial number of manufacturers are shifting towards automating their workflows which involves the use of SUS.



In addition, an increase in the budget of biomanufacturers to incorporate new solutions within their manufacturing plants is anticipated to boost the adoption rate in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Simple and peripheral elements dominated the revenue share in 2019 owing to the high usage of transfer systems and bags

• In addition, expanding applications of disposable sensors in upstream biopharmaceutical production has also driven the segment revenue

• Apparatus and plants are expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the increase in investment in the disposable for downstream applications such as filtration and purification

• Also, constant development in Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBs) with respect to scale and working volume is driving the segment

• Currently, the major application of disposables is in upstream bioprocessing, leading to the large revenue share of this segment

• The high usage rate of SUBs coupled with the continuous introduction of novel products to accelerate upstream processing is anticipated to spur revenue growth in this segment

• Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated as the largest key end-users of this single-use bioprocessing market

• The continuous expansion of single-use manufacturing facilities by contract manufacturing organizations is one of the key drivers for the growth of biopharmaceutical manufacturers

• North America captured the largest revenue share in 2019 as a result of the presence of a substantial number of key biopharmaceutical developers in the region

• Moreover, U.S. encompasses the largest biopharmaceutical market, which has positively influenced the uptake of disposables in this country

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with China and India at the forefront, owing to the continuous expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities in the region

• Domestic players are collaborating with global players for the establishment of joint ventures to drive biologics product in the region

• This is anticipated to increase the use of SUS in Asia Pacific bioprocessing industry

• Key players including GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Lonza, and Eppendorf AG dominate the market

• With the wide acceptance of single-use bioprocessing products within the biopharmaceutical industry, these companies continue to supplant their conventional bioprocessing product line with new disposable products

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001