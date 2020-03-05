San Francisco, CA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fundbox, a leader in credit and net terms payment services for small businesses, was presented with the 2020 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - Financial Service Industries, at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.





The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.





The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 570 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.





In this year’s competition, Fundbox was selected from more than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.



Fundbox was recognized for its distinctive focus on customer service, serving the funding needs of small and medium businesses. Fundbox strives for accountability in customer experience across all touchpoints. Also lauded by the judges was Fundbox’s internal contest where employees learn about their customers and then champion them for a yearly award.





“We’re very proud to receive this honor as a testimony to Fundbox’s origin as a customer-driven platform, with the mission to help small businesses survive uncertainty and unfairness in financing and cash flow,” said Fundbox’s Founder and CEO Eyal Shinar.





“Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.





About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leading financial technology company focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market by launching the world’s first B2B payments and credit network. With Fundbox, sellers (of all sizes) can quickly increase average order volumes (AOV) and improve close rates by offering more competitive net terms and payment plans to their approved SMB buyers. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payments and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Fundbox has received numerous accolades for innovation including the prestigious Forbes A.I. 50, Red Herring North American 100, Forbes Fintech 50, CB Insights Fintech 250, Benzinga 2019 Fintech Listmakers, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch among others. Since the company’s founding in 2013, Fundbox has raised more than $300 million from a blue-chip group of investors led by Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital and Jeff Bezos, and is currently experiencing incredible growth momentum.

For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.

