VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious designation of Platinum Club Member by Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2020.



This is Mr. Lube’s eighth time overall to be selected for the prestigious award of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and repeat as a Platinum designation!

A Best Managed Company Award is the pinnacle of corporate success in Canada and highlights companies that are focused on their core vision, creating stakeholder value and excelling in the global economy.

“The past eight years have been a period of tremendous growth, expansion and transformational change for our brand and operations. Throughout it all, every person on our team, from coast to coast, has risen to the challenge and set new standards for leadership, innovation and execution, while caring for the communities where we serve day in and day out and embracing a people-centric approach.

Our continued achievement as a ‘Platinum Member’ of Best Managed Companies exemplifies recognition from industry peers, business leaders and most importantly, our communities where we live and work, provides great pride to all of us at Mr. Lube. This is an affirmation that our collective efforts are indeed succeeding in building a great Canadian company.

On behalf of Mr. Lube’s Board of Directors, our employees, our franchise owners, our partners and suppliers, we are very honoured and humbled to have achieved the prestigious Platinum designation once again,”

President and CEO for Mr. Lube, Stuart Suls.

Sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Smith School of Business and TMX Group, the Best Managed award recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, for sustained growth, financial performance, management practices and the efforts of the entire organization.

Now in its 27th year, Canada’s Best-Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

2020 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award, along with Requalified members, Gold Standard winners and Platinum Club members will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies symposium and gala in Toronto on April 01, 2020.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 185 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated in excess of $5.5 million dollars to charities across the country. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit: www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada ( www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada ); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on five levels: 1) Best Managed winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Requalified member (repeat winners retain the Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully reapplied for the designation); 4) Gold Requalified member (Gold Standard winners may requalify for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 5) Platinum Club member (winners that maintain Best Managed status for a minimum of seven consecutive years). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Smith School of Business and TMX Group. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

