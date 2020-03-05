MINEOLA, N.Y., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. today announced the promotion of Brian K. Finneran to President of the Company and its Hanover Community Bank subsidiary. In addition, Mr. Finneran will continue to maintain his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Michael Puorro, who previously served as President of the Company and the Bank, will continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.



In announcing the promotion, Mr. Puorro stated: “Since joining Hanover in 2017, Brian has demonstrated his strength and talent in managing the Company as well as serving as CFO. This change formalizes our management structure, and will allow me to concentrate more on strategic planning and transactions, including planning for our Initial Public Offering.”

Mr. Finneran joined Hanover Community Bank in 2017 and served in the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Finneran has responsibility for all facets of financial management including budgeting, strategic planning, treasury and asset/liability management, tax and investor relations. In previous assignments, Mr. Finneran has also worked extensively with institutional investors in raising capital and disposing of problem assets. Prior to joining Hanover in 2017, Mr. Finneran was the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors at Suffolk Bancorp (SCNB) from 2012-2017. Prior to his tenure at SCNB, Mr. Finneran was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at State Bancorp, Inc. from 1990 until its sale to Valley National Bancorp in 2012. Mr. Finneran is the past recipient of the SmartCEO Magazine Executive Management Award in the CFO category, and he is also a former Long Island Business News CFO of the Year award winner. Mr. Finneran is a Certified Risk Professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Baruch College and an MBA in Finance from Pace University.

Investor and Press Contacts

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

mpuorro@hanoverbank.com