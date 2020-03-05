Torrance, CA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 5, 2020 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, is introducing the MWS®-C400. In late 2016, the first Micro Weather Sensor (MWS®) began mass production and has been a staple of the U.S. defense branches for their remote and unattended meteorological sensing needs. It quickly became clear that non-military customers wanted the same level of integration and freedom from peripheral devices and many purchased the military version.

The C400 is the second product in Intellisense’s new Commercial Series of Micro Weather Sensors and still delivers over 20 environmental parameters, has built-in solar power, and uses cellular LTE-M communications to support cloud-based data logging and instant access to current meteorological conditions. All the processing, communications, and power required to autonomously send readings are contained in a single compact package at an economical price point. This enables micro-weather monitoring for applications like drone flying, monitoring wildfire conditions, agriculture, emergency response, transportation, energy/utilities, and providing weather data in remote areas that previously could not afford a professional-grade weather sensor.

“We’re thrilled that we could include most of the sensors found on the MWS-C500 that we introduced in January and still reach this price point.” said David Miller, Vice President and General Manager of Products and Engineering at Intellisense Systems. “We wanted to create a professional-grade weather station that can be installed, operated, and supported by any type of customer with any level of technical expertise. The response from customers in new markets has been fantastic. One of the most exciting opportunities for the C400 is our partnership with ClimaCell.org. This will help make critical weather data with ClimaCell forecasting more readily available in vulnerable and impoverished regions for the first time.”

“ClimaCell.org is a nonprofit private charity that seeks to address the urgent global need for lifesaving, life-transforming weather information, and ensure useful weather information is accessible to anyone, anytime, and anywhere in the world,” said Georgina Campbell Flatter, Executive Director at ClimaCell.org. “We’ve partnered with our commercial operation, ClimaCell.co, and companies like Intellisense to deliver sustainable, best-in-class weather solutions to the 5 billion people living in regions where traditional technologies do not reach. The compact size, ruggedized design, and reliable data transmission make the C400 an ideal solution for acquiring weather data throughout many underserved regions that do not have existing weather stations.”

The C400 does not need wires or external devices, enabling it to be set up and start transmitting in less than 60 seconds. The data it collects and transmits include temperature, barometric pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction, angular tilt, dust accumulation, lightning distance, compass reading, precipitation amount, present weather, and GPS location.





About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, we occupy over 100,000 square feet across two facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve both government and commercial customers.

