CINCINNATI, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2020. Nucleus Research is an independent technology-research firm focused on helping organizations build the financially focused business case for technology. Each year, the annual Value Matrix report provides a comprehensive evaluation of seventeen of the top HCM solution providers, ranking them on the criteria of usability and functionality.



In recent years, increasingly complex functionality has become standard among leading HCM vendors, who have prioritized the development of new capabilities to differentiate their offerings. In addition, historically low unemployment rates and record labor participation are turning up the pressure on HR departments to recruit and retain top talent. Paycor provides a complete solution to these challenges through a unique two-pronged approach of technology combined with expertise that over 40,000 companies rely on for their HR and payroll solution needs.

Paycor’s HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way organizations recruit, onboard, and develop people, to the way they pay them, retain them, and build a company culture. And with a core HR solution for all employee data, leaders never have to switch platforms, log-in to multiple systems, re-key information or open multiple spreadsheets. Paycor’s technology greatly simplifies HR leaders’ everyday work processes, giving them valuable time back in their day to focus on more important things.

After 30 years of working with leaders of medium and small businesses, Paycor has found that while Customers benefit from best-in-class technology, technology alone isn’t enough. To solve problems and grow, leaders need technology plus expertise. From implementation to customer support and Paycor’s resource hub, HR Center of Excellence, Paycor is driven by helping Customers create great places to work and grow.

“Our ranking as a Leader in this year’s Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix is a testament to Paycor’s ongoing dedication to its mission of helping HR leaders make a difference within their organization using innovative technology combined with expertise,” said Raul Villar Jr., CEO at Paycor. “We’re proud to empower companies with helpful solutions that are revolutionizing people management and the way businesses facilitate a flourishing company culture.”

“Paycor’s HCM solution offers functionality for recruitment, HR, timekeeping, payroll, learning, and workforce insights,” says Trevor White, analyst at Nucleus Research. “Nucleus expects Paycor to remain a Leader in the HCM market as the company maintains a strong reporting platform that allows for deeper analysis into key HR metrics including turnover, overtime expenses, and diversity.”

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

