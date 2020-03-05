NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation (“Bruker” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Bruker and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the Company’s Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019. Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced that it would not timely file its annual report for 2019, citing the internal investigation, and also disclosed that the scope of the investigation included the impact on the Company’s financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures. Following these disclosures, Bruker’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

