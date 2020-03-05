NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, and recently top ranked “Multi-Category” publisher by Comscore, today announced rising “time spent” rates, standing above 98% of the Top 100 digital media companies and behind Netflix and Hulu. The average user on Publishers Clearing House properties spent 9.9 minutes on the site per visit. Based on an evaluation of Comscore’s most recent audience report, PCH surpasses popular consumer destinations including Facebook, Amazon, Expedia, Buzzfeed and more than 90 others.



“As an entertainment destination for millions of people, with significant adoption in the heartland of America, we remain highly focused on maximizing consumer engagement, which we see continuing to rise and far surpassing industry standards,” said Steve Bagdasarian, President, Media, at Publishers Clearing House. “In this attention economy, this kind of traction is our currency, because riveted consumer attention ties directly to business outcomes. It’s incredibly validating to see our ‘time spent’ numbers bypass so many world-class brands and stand only behind popular consumer media sites such as Netflix and Hulu.”

In January, PCH announced its ranking as a top “Multi-category” publisher by Comscore, credited for its more than 17 million total unique visitors for the month of December 2019. The “Multi-Category” segment includes some of the most recognizable consumer-facing publishers in the business, such as Google, Buzzfeed, Sony, and Axel Springer, and destinations that contain multiple content areas such as entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce.

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all U.S. households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.