ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardent Learning is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website, https://ardentlearning.com. The new site places a large emphasis on user experience and provides a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and accessible resources to help support the informational needs of clients and prospects alike.



The new website is part of a larger-scale brand refresh—Ardent has implemented a new visual identity that is both dynamic and intuitive while building a stable foundation for long-term growth. The site launch also aligns with Ardent’s recent change in leadership; Jed Sherman was named President of the organization in early January.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Ardent,” says Kim Hoffman, Ardent’s Director of Marketing. “Our growth has been increasing steadily and created an obvious opportunity to reposition our voice, messaging and external appearance. The site’s redesign truly brings together our passion for people and learning.”

An additional intention in Ardent’s brand refresh was an emphasis on humanizing corporate training through custom learning solutions that focus on the outcomes for the learner. While Ardent continues to expand into a diversified set of industry verticals, it was imperative not to lose sight of the fact that people are at the heart of every organizational shift.

“It was time for Ardent’s visual identity to catch up with our evolution as an organization,” says David Hildreth, Ardent’s Creative Director. “We have a people-first mentality, and our brand needed to reflect that. This new website shows who we truly are: bold, creative, hardworking, and passionate. Our visual design language balances clarity and authenticity in messaging with imaginative and compelling design; the right blend of style and substance.”

Ardent’s new website will be updated regularly with industry updates, resources for clients, corporate news and other essential information. We encourage visitors to explore the new website and subscribe to Ardent’s newsletter.

About Ardent

Founded over twenty years ago, Ardent continues to evolve their custom solutions to drive performance improvements for their clients in mid to large organizations, primarily in the automotive, finance, healthcare, and retail industries. An Ardent solution is customized to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing tech stack and depth of reach across an organization. Ardent partners with the best technology providers to enable organizations to thrive through unlocking their people’s potential; delivered through their core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management and Classroom Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent offers results driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/.