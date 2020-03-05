Newark, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global oryzanol market is expected to grow from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 to USD 4.23 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

The oryzanol market is growing at a rapid pace, owing to increasing demand for processed meat globally. The widespread awareness of consumer regarding natural ingredients and increasing demand for nutritional products, are some of the major factors driving the growth of oryzanol market across the globe. Increasing consumer awareness related to high cholesterol level, positively influence the growth of market. Oryzanol is a naturally occurring antioxidant consisting of triterpene and sterol alcohols extracted from the rice bran oil. Relief from menopause symptoms, maintaining lipid level, and aid in body building, are some of the key benefits of oryzanol consumptions. Some people use it for human growth hormone levels, as well as improving strength during resistance exercise training, further fuelling the growth of market. Oryzanol is commonly used as an exercise supplement as well as to build muscles, thus, there is higher demand for oryzanol in the sports industry, for sports supplement.

Oryzanol is defined as an antioxidant which is obtained from the rice bran oil. Apart from rice, it is also found in rye, triticale, maize, wheat, and barley, but at much lower levels. It is a naturally occurring substance which is increasingly used as an ingredient in medicines so as to control high cholesterol, menopause symptoms, and as a body building supplement. The ingredient is highly recommended for cholesterol control medicines and as a relief medication from menopause symptoms. General dosage for both the medications is 300 mg daily. It is an exceptional component of rice bran oil and has been approved in Japan for several conditions, including menopausal symptoms, mild anxiety, stomach upset, and high cholesterol.

Global oryzanol market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in health consciousness among consumers owing to the high cholesterol level. Growth of sports supplements industry is estimated to drive the oryzanol market during the forecast period. Also, increasing demand of natural ingredients in cosmetics, is another two important derivatives of growth. But lack of consumer knowledge is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. However, large scale production will result into more ingredient availability and high bargaining power from the customer side which is expected boost up the market in coming years.



Key players operating in the global oryzanol market include Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, KangCare Bioindustry, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte Oils, Okayasu, Delekang Food, Jining Ankang Pharmaceuticals, Honson Pharmatech Group, Xi’an Realin Biotechnology, Shanghai Freemen LLC, Chromadex Inc., and Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd among others. To enhance their market position in the global oryzanol market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Lack of intellectual property rights such as patent in the industry makes the market easy approachable for new vendors. In addition to this, the absence of regulations and limitation over the oryzanol consumption due to its natural content makes the market grow more promising in nature, which is further offering growth opportunities for the key vendors in the upcoming years.



The pharmaceutical segment held the major market share and valued around USD 570.62 million in 2017

The applications segment is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals & sports supplements and animal feed. The pharmaceuticals are dominating the market and valued around USD 570.62 million in 2017. Growing health issue occurrences such as high cholesterol, hyperlipidemia, and hormonal changes during menopause have stimulated the oryzanol medicines consumption. Also, the absence of health side effects due to its natural substance makes the product least risky and beneficial to consume.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Oryzanol Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.20% in 2017. North America is dominating the market owing to increasing cases of high cholesterol among young and geriatric population which have positively influenced the regional product penetration. High consumer purchasing power along with increasing health awareness programs by the government will encourage the development of health supplements in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the abundant availability of rice bran. Rising fitness trends in the nation with a high ratio of young population in India, China, and Indonesia will provide ample opportunities in the sport supplement applications. In addition to this, rice bran oil is mainly produced in Thailand, India, Japan, China, and Vietnam, further fuelling the growth of market. Furthermore, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at healthy growth rate, owing to High disposable income accompanied by rising risk of heart attacks due to improper eating habits. This factors have influenced the demand for oryzanol in a positive way, in the Middle East and Africa region.

About the report:

The global oryzanol market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), export (Kilotons), and import (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

