The global C-reactive protein testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. Several studies have shown the role of C-reactive proteins as an inflammatory marker in gastrointestinal diseases. This has accelerated the reliance on these proteins for the diagnosis of a disease like Crohn’s disease and acute pancreatitis. The initiatives undertaken by government agencies to increase awareness as well as uptake of point-of-care are factors driving the market.



The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases coupled with subsequent demand for robust disease testing protocols has driven the market to a considerable extent.POC based CRP testing within healthcare settings and among patients drives market growth.



For instance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended the usage of POC CRP testing in primary care for adult patients diagnosed with respiratory tract infections.



Increase in funds and investments for research entities that are engaged in performing research activities in this area, boost market progression. The National Institute for Health Research, the Wellcome Trust, and the Department for International Development are among the few funding agencies engaged in supporting C-reactive protein tests related research activities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Immunoturbidimetric assay segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

• This is attributive to the introduction of less expensive automated and highly sensitive immunoturbidimetric assays that have a wide measuring range for CRP levels

• High sensitivity C-reactive protein accounted for the major revenue share in 2019 owing to their efficiency in delivering results with high accuracy as compared to the conventional assays

• CRP is one of the important biomarkers that play a direct role in promoting vessel damage, vascular inflammation, and other clinical cardiovascular events

• This has resulted in the high adoption rate of these tests for the detection of cardiovascular diseases, as compared to other disease areas

• The high usage rate of these tests within clinical settings is attributive to the largest revenue share of clinics due to an increase in the number of patient visits in clinics

• The clinics, including physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health centers conduct these tests at an affordable cost in minimal time, resulting in the largest share

• North America dominated the C-reactive protein testing market due to the presence of agencies, such as the American College of Cardiology Foundation, which raises awareness for the preliminary screening of inflammatory disorders, thereby positively influencing the uptake of these tests

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the ongoing research studies pertaining CRP testing in the Asian countries, which promotes the adoption of these tests in this region

• Quest Diagnostics, Siemens, Danaher, Abbott, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some key companies operating in the market

• These companies are expanding their product portfolio and distribution network through partnership and agreement models to reinforce their market presence

• For instance, in May 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics signed an agreement with Sentinel Diagnostics to develop CRP Ultra (MP) Assay for future CRP testing in hospitals and laboratories.

