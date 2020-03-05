BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it will webcast its CEO Meet & Greet hosted by Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s new President and CEO, on March 10, 2020. The presentation will begin at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



The event will be webcast live on the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com . The webcast will be archived and available at the same location shortly after the presentation.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

