NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of purchasers of the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) commenced on or about November 20, 2019.



In November 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering of 10 million ADR’s priced at $9.00 per share.

Then, on February 20, 2020, an investment analyst publishing under the pseudonym Marcus Aurelius published a short report entitled "Canaan Fodder." The report alleged, among other things, that Canaan was engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions that lacked economic substance, including the sale of $150 million worth of equipment to a small Hong Kong company with an undisclosed relationship with a significant Canaan shareholder.



On this news, Canaan's ADR price fell $0.39 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $5.32 per share on February 20, 2020. Since the IPO, Canaan's ADR’s have traded as low as $4.40 per share, representing a decline of more than 51% from the offering price.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

