REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET to report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.



Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-866-420-8347 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8241 (international) and refer to “Adverum Biotechnologies’ Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.” The webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-649-1257