ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB: TEAR) (“TearLab” or the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



Recent Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue of $5.5 million

Cash position of $7.1 million as of December 31, 2019

Expanded the U.S. active device base to 4,834 and active accounts to 1,854 TearLab Osmolarity Systems

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, TearLab’s net revenues were $5.5 million, down 8.3% from $6.0 million for the same period in 2018.

The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Annualized Annualized Active Active Revenue Revenue Program Devices Accounts Per Device Per Account Purchased 1,308 1,083 $ 2,164 $ 2,613 Masters 1,767 209 $ 2,868 $ 24,245 Flex 1,759 562 $ 6,618 $ 20,713 Total 4,834 1,854

The Company’s reported net loss for the 2019 fourth quarter was approximately $1.2 million, or ($0.09) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $0.5 million, or ($0.05) basic loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We were pleased to continue the expansion of our customer base throughout 2019,” said Seph Jensen, TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on the resubmission of our 510(k) application to secure FDA clearance of our next-generation TearLab Discovery™ System.”

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

TearLab Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) Three months December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 4,810 $ 5,275 Reader equipment rentals 683 713 Total revenue 5,493 5,988 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 1,945 2,143 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 78 186 Gross profit 3,470 3,659 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 889 596 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 894 822 General and administrative 1,349 1,492 Total operating expenses 3,132 2,910 Income from operations 338 749 Other income (expense) (1,490) (1,261) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,152) $ (512) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 12,560,635 11,296,998 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.05)





TearLab Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share) Years ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 19,903 $ 22,153 Reader equipment rentals 2,752 2,846 Total revenue 22,655 24,999 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 7,909 8,495 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 447 961 Gross profit 14,299 15,543 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 3,652 3,334 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 3,817 3,587 General and administrative 6,555 6,160 Total operating expenses 14,024 13,081 Income from operations 275 2,462 Other income (expense) (5,691) (4,713) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,416) $ (2,251) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 12,178,565 10,615,513 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.44) $ (0.21)



