TAMPA, Fla., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 - Financial Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $6.4 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share compared with a net loss of $8.5 million or $0.95 loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $5.9 million or $0.76 diluted earnings per share compared with a loss of $4.2 million or $0.48 loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company has included in this press release an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to GAAP net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”). 

Consolidated gross written premiums of $66.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 were up 52.8% from $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting the rapid growth of TypTap Insurance Company, HCI’s technology-driven insurance subsidiary. TypTap gross written premiums grew to $24.0 million in the fourth quarter compared with $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $90.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 were up 5.8% from $85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $28.9 million compared with $42.1 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the pre-tax losses of $16.5 million attributable to Hurricane Michael from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Policy acquisition expenses were $11.8 million compared to $9.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase relates to  premium growth in TypTap.

Interest expense was $2.9 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of the 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes in March of 2019.

Full Year 2019 - Financial Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $26.6 million or $3.31 diluted earnings per share compared with $17.7 million or $2.34 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net premiums earned, a net increase in income from our investment portfolio, a decrease in loss expense and a decrease in interest expense, offset by an increase in general and administrative personnel expenses and an increase in policy acquisition expenses.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $20.6 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share compared with $25.3 million or $3.23 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2018. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the full year increased 8.5% to $365.0 million in 2019 from $336.5 million in 2018 and gross premiums earned for the year decreased 0.3% to $342.1 million from $343.1 million in 2018.

Premiums ceded were $125.8 million or 36.8% of gross premiums earned compared with $129.6 million or 37.8% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2018.

Net premiums earned increased to $216.3 million from $213.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $107.5 million and $109.3 million, respectively. Storm related loss expenses were lower in 2019 than in 2018 as were loss expenses related to reserve strengthening.  These decreases were offset somewhat by higher loss expenses in TypTap due to the growth in gross premium earned.

Interest expense was $13.1 million compared with $18.1 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease primarily resulted from the repayment of the 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes in March 2019.

Book value per share, defined as shareholders’ equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, was $23.90 at December 31, 2019 compared with $21.71 at December 31, 2018.

Management Commentary

“Our premium growth in the fourth quarter, driven by TypTap, evidences the effectiveness of our internally-developed underwriting and policy production software,” said Paresh Patel, HCI Group’s chairman and chief executive officer. “While we are pleased with our revenue growth, we remain focused on generating profits and shareholder returns.”

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc.  HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

-    Tables to follow    -
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  At December 31, 2019  At December 31, 2018 
Assets        
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $199,954 and $184,670, respectively) $202,839  $182,723 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $31,863 and $45,671, respectively)  35,285   41,143 
Short-term investments, at fair value  491   66,479 
Limited partnership investments, at equity  28,346   32,293 
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity  762   845 
Assets held for sale     9,810 
Real estate investments  73,763   54,490 
Total investments  341,486   387,783 
         
Cash and cash equivalents  229,218   239,458 
Restricted cash  700   700 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable  1,616   1,792 
Income taxes receivable  1,040   971 
Premiums receivable  20,255   16,667 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  17,983   17,932 
Reinsurance recoverable:        
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  16,155   11,151 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  116,523   112,760 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  21,663   16,507 
Property and equipment, net  14,698   13,338 
Intangible assets, net  4,192   4,800 
Other assets  17,080   9,004 
         
Total assets $802,609  $832,863 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $214,697  $207,586 
Unearned premiums  181,163   157,729 
Advance premiums  5,589   6,192 
Assumed reinsurance balances payable  76   14 
Accrued expenses  10,059   6,483 
Deferred income taxes, net  4,008   1,068 
Revolving credit facility  9,750    
Long-term debt  163,695   250,150 
Other liabilities  28,029   22,200 
         
Total liabilities  617,066   651,422 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
7% Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock (no par value, 1,500,000 shares authorized,
  no shares issued and outstanding)		      
Series B junior participating preferred stock (no par value, 400,000 shares authorized,
  no shares issued or outstanding)		      
Preferred stock (no par value, 18,100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
  or outstanding)		      
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 7,764,564 and 8,356,730
  shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)		      
Additional paid-in capital      
Retained income  183,365   182,894 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes  2,178   (1,453)
         
Total stockholders’ equity  185,543   181,441 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $802,609  $832,863 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended  Years Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
Revenue            
                 
Gross premiums earned $90,165  $85,211   342,079  $343,065 
Premiums ceded  (31,467)  (32,453)  (125,765)  (129,643)
                 
Net premiums earned  58,698   52,758   216,314   213,422 
                 
Net investment income  2,517   4,910   13,642   16,581 
Net realized investment (losses) gains  281   (337)  (254)  6,183 
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)  689   (5,655)  7,950   (10,202)
Net other-than-temporary impairment losses  (289)     (289)  (80)
Policy fee income  823   826   3,229   3,389 
Other  512   495   1,882   1,999 
                 
Total revenue  63,231   52,997   242,474   231,292 
                 
Expenses                
                 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  28,898   42,101   107,514   109,328 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  11,759   9,795   42,497   38,943 
General and administrative personnel expenses  7,799   5,004   31,112   25,908 
Interest expense  2,927   4,569   13,055   18,096 
Other operating expenses  3,072   2,873   12,203   12,115 
                 
Total expenses  54,455   64,342   206,381   204,390 
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes  8,776   (11,345)  36,093   26,902 
                 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,344   (2,879)  9,517   9,177 
                 
Net income (loss) $6,432  $(8,466) $26,576  $17,725 
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.84  $(0.95)  3.32  $2.34 
                 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.82  $(0.95)  3.31  $2.34 
                 
Dividends per share $0.40  $0.375   1.60  $1.475 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
GAAP December 31, 2019  December 31, 2019 
  Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income $6,432          $26,576         
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  (334)          (1,448)        
                         
Basic Earnings Per Share:                        
Income allocated to common stockholders  6,098   7,389  $0.84   25,128   7,580  $3.32 
                         
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                        
Stock options     11          12     
Convertible senior notes  1,921   2,351       8,748   2,646     
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                        
Income available to common stockholders and
  assumed conversions		 $8,019   9,751  $0.82  $33,876   10,238  $3.31 
                         
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results.  This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.  A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
GAAP Net income     $6,432      $26,576 
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $(689)     $(7,950)    
Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $169      $1,949     
Net adjustment to Net income     $(520)     $(6,001)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income     $5,912      $20,575 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
Non-GAAP December 31, 2019  December 31, 2019 
  Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share 
  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $5,912          $20,575         
Less: Income attributable to participating securities  (306)          (1,077)        
                         
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized
  gains/losses on equity securities:		                        
Income allocated to common stockholders  5,606   7,389  $0.76   19,498   7,580  $2.57 
                         
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                        
Stock options     11          12     
Convertible senior notes*                    
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized
  gains/losses on equity securities:		                        
Income available to common stockholders and
  assumed conversions		 $5,606   7,400  $0.76  $19,498   7,592  $2.57 
                         
*Convertible senior notes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. 


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.82      $3.31 
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $(0.09)     $(1.05)    
Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $0.03      $0.31     
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS     $(0.06)     $(0.74)
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS     $0.76      $2.57 

 