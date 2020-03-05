NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights
Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results and our strong finish to the year. 2019 marked a year of progress on our strategic priorities that included 32 new products launched, product category expansion and the growth of our AIMEE software platform. These activities fueled top-line growth of over 56% with improved Adjusted EBITDA for the year while we also continued to invest for the future.”
“Looking ahead, we believe that our differentiated A.I. driven business model provides Mohawk with a tremendous amount of opportunity to grow market share in existing and new categories and to generate meaningful profitability and increased shareholder value over the long-term.”
Outlook
For 2020, the Company currently expects net revenue to be in the range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million driven primarily by continued growth of its existing product portfolio and the positive contribution from new products launched in 2020. This outlook incorporates potential inventory constraints for existing products and potential delays in new product launches primarily in the second half of the year due to the impact from the COVID-19. The Company expects positive Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section below.
About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (“Mohawk”) is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominately operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. Mohawk has incubated and grouped four owned and operated brands: hOme Labs, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expected 2020 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, our business model and our technology platform, including our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry, our ability to grow market share in existing and new product categories; and our ability to generate profitability and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to the impact of COVID-19, our cash flows and revenue growth rate; our supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety concerns, reliance on third party online marketplaces, seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year-Ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|NET REVENUE
|$
|19,703
|$
|25,634
|$
|73,279
|$
|114,451
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|11,377
|16,552
|47,296
|69,411
|GROSS PROFIT
|8,326
|9,082
|25,983
|45,040
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
|845
|2,476
|3,655
|8,133
|Sales and distribution
|11,951
|13,616
|40,467
|52,025
|General and administrative
|3,187
|8,003
|11,290
|23,782
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES:
|15,983
|24,095
|55,412
|83,940
|OPERATING LOSS
|(7,657
|)
|(15,013
|)
|(29,429
|)
|(38,900
|)
|INTEREST EXPENSE—net
|850
|1,018
|2,353
|4,386
|OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)—net
|31
|(12
|)
|(14
|)
|41
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(8,538
|)
|(16,019
|)
|(31,768
|)
|(43,327
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|52
|6
|55
|29
|NET LOSS
|$
|(8,590
|)
|$
|(16,025
|)
|$
|(31,823
|)
|$
|(43,356
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(1.06
|)
|$
|(3.13
|)
|$
|(3.21
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|10,160,879
|15,134,677
|10,160,879
|13,516,844
|Three Months Ended
|31-Mar-19
|30-Jun-19
|30-Sep-19
|31-Dec-19
|NET REVENUE
|$
|17,846
|$
|30,368
|$
|40,603
|$
|25,634
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|11,175
|18,608
|23,076
|16,552
|GROSS PROFIT
|6,671
|11,760
|17,527
|9,082
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
|1,163
|1,860
|2,634
|2,476
|Sales and distribution
|9,274
|11,828
|17,307
|13,616
|General and administrative
|3,366
|4,414
|7,999
|8,003
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES:
|13,803
|18,102
|27,940
|24,095
|OPERATING LOSS
|(7,132
|)
|(6,342
|)
|(10,413
|)
|(15,013
|)
|INTEREST EXPENSE—net
|1,212
|1,281
|875
|1,018
|OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)—net
|45
|(13
|)
|21
|(12
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(8,389
|)
|(7,610
|)
|(11,309
|)
|(16,019
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|—
|15
|8
|6
|NET LOSS
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(7,625
|)
|$
|(11,317
|)
|$
|(16,025
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(1.06
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|11,534,190
|12,206,747
|15,134,422
|15,134,677
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|20,029
|$
|30,353
|Accounts receivable—net
|1,403
|1,059
|Inventory
|30,552
|36,212
|Prepaid and other current assets
|5,418
|5,395
|Total current assets
|57,402
|73,019
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—net
|268
|175
|GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLES—net
|—
|1,055
|OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|337
|175
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|58,007
|$
|74,424
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Credit facility
|$
|14,451
|$
|21,657
|Accounts payable
|15,404
|21,064
|Term loan
|—
|3,000
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|9,708
|7,505
|Total current liabilities
|39,563
|53,226
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|26
|4
|TERM LOANS
|13,049
|10,467
|Total liabilities
|52,638
|63,697
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—500,000,000 shares authorized and 11,534,190 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 17,736,649 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019
|1
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|76,348
|125,044
|Accumulated deficit
|(71,020
|)
|(114,376
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|40
|57
|Total stockholders’ equity
|5,369
|10,727
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|58,007
|$
|74,424
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
|Year-Ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(31,823
|)
|$
|(43,356
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|253
|183
|Provision for sales returns
|78
|134
|Amortization of deferred financing cost and debt discounts
|667
|1,218
|Stock-based compensation
|619
|19,248
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|—
|35
|Other
|90
|59
|Loss on early extinguishment on Midcap term loan
|97
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(70
|)
|309
|Inventory
|(9,974
|)
|(5,360
|)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|(1,153
|)
|(1,004
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|10,871
|3,263
|Cash used in operating activities
|(30,345
|)
|(25,271
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(61
|)
|(114
|)
|Cash consideration for acquisition of Aussie Health
|—
|(1,105
|)
|Proceeds on sale of fixed assets
|35
|6
|Cash used in investing activities
|(26
|)
|(1,213
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Initial Public Offering
|—
|36,000
|Issuance costs from Initial Public Offering
|—
|(5,446
|)
|Borrowings from Mid Cap credit facility
|62,665
|98,663
|Repayments from Mid Cap credit facility
|(50,784
|)
|(92,165
|)
|Debt issuance costs from Mid Cap credit facility
|(926
|)
|(581
|)
|Debt issuance costs from Horizon term loan
|(215
|)
|(900
|)
|Insurance financing proceeds
|—
|3,833
|Insurance obligation payments
|—
|(2,783
|)
|Capital lease obligation payments
|(54
|)
|(55
|)
|Capital lease financing proceeds
|20
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Series C stock
|23,969
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Series C-1 stock
|7,660
|—
|Issuance costs of Series C stock
|(2,997
|)
|—
|Issuance costs of Series C-1 stock
|(1,243
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|18
|—
|Repayments from Mid Cap term loan
|(6,776
|)
|—
|Prepayment penalty incurred with the Midcap term loan extinguishment
|(97
|)
|—
|Borrowings from Horizon term loan
|15,000
|—
|Deferred offering costs
|(947
|)
|—
|Cash provided by financing activities
|45,293
|36,566
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
|(11
|)
|(1
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH FOR THE YEAR
|14,911
|10,081
|CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|5,797
|20,708
|CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR
|$
|20,708
|$
|30,789
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|CASH
|$
|20,029
|30,353
|RESTRICTED CASH—Prepaid and other current assets
|550
|307
|RESTRICTED CASH—Other non-current assets
|129
|129
|TOTAL CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|$
|20,708
|$
|30,789
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) Contribution margin; (ii) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA; and (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and (v) cash burn. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies.
As used herein, Contribution margin represents operating loss plus general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses and fixed sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation. As used herein, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue represents Contribution margin divided by net revenue. As used herein, EBITDA represents net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and income tax expense. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Contribution margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations or net loss, as determined under GAAP.
We present Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue because we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net loss, provides useful supplemental information for investors. We use Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as sales and gross margins, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors.
We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items, while Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our products as they represent our operating results without the effects of fixed costs and non-cash items. Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net loss, loss from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with GAAP. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue may not be comparable to similar titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate Contribution margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same manner as we do. Our presentation of Contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the expenses that are excluded from such terms or by unusual or non-recurring items.
We recognize that both EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects:
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash expense for stock-based compensation, which is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package.
The following table represents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year-Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(8,590
|)
|$
|(16,025
|)
|$
|(31,823
|)
|$
|(43,356
|)
|Add (deduct)
|Provision for income taxes
|52
|6
|55
|29
|Interest expense, net
|850
|1,018
|2,353
|4,386
|Depreciation and amortization
|65
|47
|253
|183
|EBITDA
|(7,623
|)
|(14,954
|)
|(29,162
|)
|(38,758
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|31
|(12
|)
|(14
|)
|41
|Stock-based compensation
|138
|7,412
|619
|19,248
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7,454
|)
|$
|(7,554
|)
|$
|(28,557
|)
|$
|(19,469
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|(37.8
|)%
|(29.5
|)%
|(39.0
|)%
|(17.0
|)%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|Net loss
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(7,625
|)
|$
|(11,317
|)
|$
|(16,025
|)
|Add (deduct)
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|15
|8
|6
|Interest expense, net
|1,212
|1,281
|875
|1,018
|Depreciation and amortization
|55
|40
|41
|47
|EBITDA
|(7,122
|)
|(6,289
|)
|(10,393
|)
|(14,954
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|45
|(13
|)
|21
|(12
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,500
|2,619
|7,716
|7,412
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,577
|)
|$
|(3,683
|)
|$
|(2,656
|)
|$
|(7,554
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|(31.3
|)%
|(12.1
|)%
|(6.5
|)%
|(29.5
|)%
We also recognize that Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, Contribution margin does not reflect:
The following table provides a reconciliation of Contribution Margin to operating loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year-Ended December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Operating loss
|$
|(7,657
|)
|$
|(15,013
|)
|$
|(29,429
|)
|(38,900
|)
|Add
|General and administrative expenses
|3,187
|8,003
|11,290
|23,782
|Research and development expenses
|845
|2,476
|3,655
|8,133
|Sales and distribution fixed expenses, including stock-based compensation expense within sales and distribution expense
|2,642
|2,852
|6,695
|9,475
|Contribution margin
|$
|(983
|)
|$
|(1,682
|)
|$
|(7,789
|)
|$
|2,490
|Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue
|(5.0
|)%
|(6.6
|)%
|(10.6
|)%
|2.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|Operating loss
|$
|(7,132
|)
|$
|(6,342
|)
|$
|(10,413
|)
|(15,013
|)
|Add
|General and administrative expenses
|3,366
|4,414
|7,999
|8,003
|Research and development expenses
|1,163
|1,860
|2,634
|2,476
|Sales and distribution fixed expenses, including stock-based compensation expense within sales and distribution expense
|1,807
|1,804
|3,010
|2,852
|Contribution margin
|$
|(794
|)
|$
|1,736
|$
|3,230
|$
|(1,682
|)
|Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue
|(4.5
|)%
|5.7
|%
|8.0
|%
|(6.6
|)%
We believe each of our products goes through three core phases as follows:
The following table breaks out our quarterly results of operations by our product phases including our SaaS business line:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate
/Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|13,296
|$
|2,602
|$
|630
|$
|1,318
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|17,846
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|8,322
|1,743
|—
|1,110
|—
|—
|11,175
|GROSS PROFIT
|4,974
|859
|630
|208
|—
|—
|6,671
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution expense
|5,077
|1,343
|166
|880
|1,420
|388
|9,274
|Research and development expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,002
|161
|1,163
|General and administrative expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,415
|951
|3,366
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate
/Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|27,464
|$
|1,405
|$
|425
|$
|1,074
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|30,368
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|16,810
|932
|—
|866
|—
|—
|18,608
|GROSS PROFIT
|10,654
|473
|425
|208
|—
|—
|11,760
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution expense
|8,651
|590
|110
|673
|1,276
|528
|11,828
|Research and development expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,470
|390
|1,860
|General and administrative expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,713
|1,701
|4,414
|Three Months Ended September 31, 2019 (in thousands)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate
/Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|36,162
|$
|2,771
|$
|316
|$
|1,354
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|40,603
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|21,801
|1,983
|—
|(708
|)
|—
|—
|23,076
|GROSS PROFIT
|14,361
|788
|316
|2,062
|—
|—
|17,527
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution expense
|11,249
|1,637
|138
|1,273
|1,393
|1,617
|17,307
|Research and development expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,307
|1,327
|2,634
|General and administrative expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,227
|4,772
|7,999
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate
/Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|20,326
|$
|3,026
|$
|310
|$
|1,972
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|25,634
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|11,945
|1,821
|—
|2,786
|—
|—
|16,552
|GROSS PROFIT
|8,381
|1,205
|310
|(814
|)
|—
|—
|9,082
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution expense
|7,096
|1,635
|141
|1,892
|1,208
|1,644
|13,616
|Research and development expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,172
|1,304
|2,476
|General and administrative expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,542
|4,461
|8,003
|Year-Ended December 31, 2019
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidation
/Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|97,248
|$
|9,804
|$
|1,681
|$
|5,718
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|114,451
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|58,878
|6,479
|—
|4,054
|—
|—
|69,411
|GROSS PROFIT
|$
|38,370
|$
|3,325
|$
|1,681
|$
|1,664
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|45,040
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|32,073
|5,205
|555
|4,717
|5,298
|4,177
|52,025
|Research and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,951
|3,182
|8,133
|General and administrative
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11,897
|11,885
|23,782
Quarterly Condensed Statement of Cash Flows Information
The following table provides summarized quarterly information from our condensed statement of cash flows for 2019:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(7,625
|)
|$
|(11,317
|)
|$
|(16,025
|)
|Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|1,879
|3,219
|8,124
|7,655
|Cash (used in) provided by working capital (changes in assets and liabilities)
|(5,413
|)
|41
|6,337
|(3,754
|)
|Cash used in operating activities
|(11,923
|)
|(4,365
|)
|3,144
|(12,124
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(10
|)
|(11
|)
|(1,126
|)
|(66
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, less issuance costs
|—
|30,902
|(348
|)
|—
|Net proceeds from (payments to) MidCap Credit Facility
|5,520
|(1,617
|)
|(5,244
|)
|7,839
|All other financing activities
|(893
|)
|1,652
|(266
|)
|(980
|)
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,627
|30,937
|(5,858
|)
|6,859
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|1
|0
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Net change in cash and restricted cash for period
|$
|(7,305
|)
|$
|26,561
|$
|(3,841
|)
|$
|(5,332
|)
As used herein, cash burn represents the change of the net change in cash balance at each of the balance sheet period adjusted for certain one-time items like the initial public offering and excluding changes in restricted cash. We use cash burn to provide an additional metric to evaluate our cash flows from our business operations. We believe cash burn is useful to investors to evaluate the cash operating performance of our business without the effect of certain one-time items (i.e., the initial public offering). Our method for calculating cash burn may not be used by other organizations and therefore our cash burn amount may not be directly comparable to the cash burn disclosed by other organizations. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash burn to the net change in cash and restricted cash for period, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2019
|Net change in cash and restricted cash for period
|$
|(7,305
|)
|$
|26,561
|$
|(3,841
|)
|$
|(5,332
|)
|Less:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, less issuance costs
|—
|(30,902
|)
|348
|0
|Net cash impact from mergers and acquisition activity
|—
|—
|1,105
|0
|Changes in restricted cash
|250
|—
|—
|0
|Cash burn
|$
|(7,055
|)
|$
|(4,341
|)
|$
|(2,388
|)
|$
|(5,332
|)
