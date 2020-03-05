KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its U.S. tax return volume through February 28, 2020 and financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended January 31, 2020. The company normally reports a fiscal third quarter loss due to the seasonality of its tax business.



Fiscal Third Quarter Highlights1

Revenues for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 increased 11%, to $519 million due to improved tax return volumes in both Assisted and DIY, as well as revenues from acquired franchises and Wave.

Loss per share from continuing operations 2 increased $0.08 to $0.66 and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations 2,3 increased $0.07 to $0.59.

The company repurchased 2.8 million shares at an aggregate price of $66 million, bringing total repurchases for the year to 10.1 million shares at an aggregate price of $247 million.

"We're making progress on our strategy to transform our business by connecting human expertise with technology to drive transparency and value for consumers and small business owners," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "We're seeing the positive results of these efforts in our Assisted business and will apply learnings from the first half to deliver on our outlook for the fiscal year."

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except EPS) Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 Revenue $ 519 $ 468 Pretax Loss $ (177 ) $ (159 ) Net Loss $ (128 ) $ (120 ) Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 194.1 205.5 EPS2 $ (0.66 ) $ (0.58 ) Adjusted EPS2,3 $ (0.59 ) $ (0.52 ) EBITDA4 $ (107 ) $ (92 )

"We're pleased with our strong revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "While we have realized some one-time expense increases, we still expect to deliver on our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year."

Key Financial Metrics

Total revenues increased $50.8 million, or 10.9%, to $519.2 million due to improved tax return volumes in both Assisted and DIY, as well as revenues from acquired franchises and Wave.

Total operating expenses increased $65.3 million, or 10.8%, to $671.8 million, due to Wave, the timing of marketing expense recognition, increased compensation related to higher Assisted tax return volumes, and planned investments in our technology roadmap.

Pretax loss increased $18.4 million, or 11.6%, to $177.0 million.

Loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.08 to $0.66; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.07 to $0.59. The change in pretax loss, along with lower shares outstanding, impacted loss per share. While beneficial on a full-year basis, the lower share count negatively impacts EPS in quarters in which the company reports a loss. These impacts were partially offset by an increased tax benefit.

Share Repurchases and Dividends



During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the company repurchased and retired 2.8 million shares at an aggregate price of $65.8 million, or $23.35 per share. Fiscal year-to-date repurchases total 10.1 million shares at an aggregate price of $246.8 million, or $24.36 per share.

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962 and has increased its dividend in each of the past four fiscal years.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews .

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Service revenues $ 419,955 $ 373,659 $ 691,762 $ 627,786 Royalty, product and other revenues 99,250 94,725 138,606 134,652 519,205 468,384 830,368 762,438 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenues 462,521 421,026 945,119 893,401 Selling, general and administrative 209,288 185,458 475,758 404,517 Total operating expenses 671,809 606,484 1,420,877 1,297,918 Other income (expense), net 1,879 2,269 13,741 11,275 Interest expense on borrowings (26,305 ) (22,833 ) (68,682 ) (65,214 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (177,030 ) (158,664 ) (645,450 ) (589,419 ) Income tax benefit (49,004 ) (38,885 ) (188,146 ) (149,906 ) Net loss from continuing operations (128,026 ) (119,779 ) (457,304 ) (439,513 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (1,657 ) (6,675 ) (10,625 ) (15,887 ) NET LOSS $ (129,683 ) $ (126,454 ) $ (467,929 ) $ (455,400 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.66 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.31 ) $ (2.13 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Consolidated $ (0.67 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (2.36 ) $ (2.21 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES 194,077 205,532 198,064 206,242









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 April 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,340 $ 203,226 $ 1,572,150 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 169,447 101,903 135,577 Receivables, net 819,946 758,217 138,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,229 171,306 146,667 Total current assets 1,301,962 1,234,652 1,993,359 Property and equipment, net 197,569 220,505 212,092 Operating lease right of use asset 463,777 — — Intangible assets, net 433,074 356,952 342,493 Goodwill 838,830 520,005 519,937 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 134,901 141,366 141,979 Other noncurrent assets 82,317 95,326 90,085 Total assets $ 3,452,430 $ 2,568,806 $ 3,299,945 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 156,766 $ 202,101 $ 249,525 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 117,459 140,902 196,527 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 36,242 49,009 271,973 Current portion of long-term debt 649,022 — — Operating lease liabilities 187,890 — — Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 190,242 195,634 204,976 Total current liabilities 1,337,621 587,646 923,001 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 1,880,589 1,876,989 1,492,629 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 172,954 214,217 197,906 Operating lease liabilities 289,299 — — Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 90,346 103,545 144,882 Total liabilities 3,770,809 2,782,397 2,758,418 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 2,282 2,415 2,383 Additional paid-in capital 769,990 764,982 767,636 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,391 ) (17,642 ) (20,416 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (367,218 ) (254,277 ) 499,386 Less treasury shares, at cost (698,042 ) (709,069 ) (707,462 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (318,379 ) (213,591 ) 541,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,452,430 $ 2,568,806 $ 3,299,945











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (467,929 ) $ (455,400 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 125,409 126,013 Provision for bad debt 37,517 35,009 Deferred taxes 10,795 20,557 Stock-based compensation 22,699 18,009 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (684,323 ) (641,157 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (1,990 ) (56,160 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (166,204 ) (47,975 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (55,064 ) (66,804 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (282,488 ) (277,240 ) Other, net (6,213 ) (2,308 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,467,791 ) (1,347,456 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (66,510 ) (79,982 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (450,282 ) (42,428 ) Franchise loans funded (32,890 ) (16,875 ) Payments from franchisees 14,604 15,149 Other, net 45,376 4,877 Net cash used in investing activities (489,702 ) (119,259 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (285,000 ) (230,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 1,320,000 615,000 Dividends paid (154,827 ) (154,866 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (256,199 ) (102,152 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,074 2,527 Other, net (14,136 ) (20,126 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 611,912 110,383 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (359 ) (2,217 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (1,345,940 ) (1,358,549 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,707,727 1,663,678 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 361,787 $ 305,129 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 84,872 $ 103,789 Interest paid on borrowings 65,972 55,581 Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,662 2,241 Accrued purchase of common stock — 12,301









FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: U.S. assisted tax preparation $ 283,956 $ 256,813 $ 358,174 $ 329,569 U.S. royalties 44,965 42,265 59,644 57,898 U.S. DIY tax preparation 34,089 31,996 42,040 37,771 International 11,804 12,304 97,311 96,980 Refund Transfers 50,494 47,482 52,794 49,466 Emerald Card® 16,657 14,980 39,128 38,704 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 16,954 16,596 75,451 77,491 Tax Identity Shield® 8,138 7,655 17,308 17,639 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceTM 32,741 30,924 33,780 31,768 Wave 11,213 — 25,740 — Other 8,194 7,369 28,998 25,152 Total revenues 519,205 468,384 830,368 762,438 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 165,435 153,764 280,231 262,792 Other wages 63,808 54,243 178,389 152,111 Benefits and other compensation 45,397 42,778 100,579 89,887 274,640 250,785 559,199 504,790 Occupancy 102,788 94,407 292,470 290,013 Marketing and advertising 84,760 72,876 101,190 88,356 Depreciation and amortization 44,147 44,088 125,409 126,013 Bad debt 36,527 33,861 37,594 33,191 Other (1) 128,947 110,467 305,015 255,555 Total operating expenses 671,809 606,484 1,420,877 1,297,918 Other income (expense), net 1,879 2,269 13,741 11,275 Interest expense on borrowings (26,305 ) (22,833 ) (68,682 ) (65,214 ) Pretax loss (177,030 ) (158,664 ) (645,450 ) (589,419 ) Income tax benefit (49,004 ) (38,885 ) (188,146 ) (149,906 ) Net loss from continuing operations (128,026 ) (119,779 ) (457,304 ) (439,513 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (1,657 ) (6,675 ) (10,625 ) (15,887 ) NET LOSS $ (129,683 ) $ (126,454 ) $ (467,929 ) $ (455,400 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.66 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.31 ) $ (2.13 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Consolidated $ (0.67 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (2.36 ) $ (2.21 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares 194,077 205,532 198,064 206,242 EBITDA from continuing operations (2) $ (106,578 ) $ (91,743 ) $ (451,359 ) $ (398,192 )

(1) We reclassified $10.0 million and $15.3 million of supplies expense from its own financial statement line to other expenses for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2019, respectively, to conform to the current year presentation.

(2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.









U.S. TAX OPERATING DATA Fiscal Year-to-Date Fiscal Year-to-Date January 31, February 28, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Tax Returns Prepared: (in 000s) (1) (2) Company-owned operations 1,476 1,357 8.8 % 4,230 4,237 (0.2 )% Franchise operations 676 610 10.8 % 1,801 1,802 (0.1 )% Total H&R Block Assisted 2,152 1,967 9.4 % 6,031 6,039 (0.1 )% Desktop 133 128 3.9 % 659 706 (6.7 )% Online 1,308 1,164 12.4 % 3,580 3,480 2.9 % Total H&R Block DIY 1,441 1,292 11.5 % 4,239 4,186 1.3 % IRS Free File 142 101 40.6 % 446 340 31.2 % Total H&R Block Returns 3,735 3,360 11.2 % 10,716 10,565 1.4 % Net Average Charge: (3) Company-owned operations $ 244.87 $ 253.11 (3.3 )% $ 227.22 $ 231.59 (1.9 )% Franchise operations (4) 242.76 242.29 0.2 % 220.37 217.94 1.1 % DIY 29.17 29.15 0.1 % 26.82 27.29 (1.7 )%

(1) An assisted tax return is defined as a current or prior year individual tax return that has been accepted and paid for by the client. Also included are Tax Pro GoSM, Tax Pro ReviewSM, and business returns. A DIY return is defined as a return that has been electronically filed and accepted by the IRS. Also included are online returns paid and printed.

(2) Amounts have been reclassified between company-owned and franchise for offices which were refranchised or repurchased by the company during the year.

(3) Net average charge is calculated as tax preparation fees divided by tax returns prepared. For DIY, net average charge excludes IRS Free File.

(4) Net average charge related to H&R Block Franchise operations represents tax preparation fees collected by H&R Block franchisees divided by returns prepared in franchise offices. H&R Block will recognize a portion of franchise revenues as franchise royalties based on the terms of franchise agreements.









(in 000s) Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss - as reported $ (129,683 ) $ (126,454 ) $ (467,929 ) $ (455,400 ) Discontinued operations, net 1,657 6,675 10,625 15,887 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (128,026 ) (119,779 ) (457,304 ) (439,513 ) Add back: Income taxes of continuing operations (49,004 ) (38,885 ) (188,146 ) (149,906 ) Interest expense of continuing operations 26,305 22,833 68,682 65,214 Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 44,147 44,088 125,409 126,013 21,448 28,036 5,945 41,321 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (106,578 ) $ (91,743 ) $ (451,359 ) $ (398,192 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations $ (128,026 ) $ (119,779 ) $ (457,304 ) $ (439,513 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 19,179 16,142 54,997 46,453 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,956 ) (3,820 ) (13,667 ) (11,116 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (113,803 ) $ (107,457 ) $ (415,974 ) $ (404,176 ) Diluted loss per share (GAAP) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.31 ) $ (2.13 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.07 0.06 0.21 0.17 Adjusted loss per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (2.10 ) $ (1.96 )

(1) Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.

We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.

We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.