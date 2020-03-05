KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its U.S. tax return volume through February 28, 2020 and financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended January 31, 2020.  The company normally reports a fiscal third quarter loss due to the seasonality of its tax business.

Fiscal Third Quarter Highlights1

  • Revenues for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 increased 11%, to $519 million due to improved tax return volumes in both Assisted and DIY, as well as revenues from acquired franchises and Wave.
  • Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased $0.08 to $0.66 and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2,3 increased $0.07 to $0.59.
  • The company reiterated its revenue growth and margin outlook for the full fiscal year.
  • The company repurchased 2.8 million shares at an aggregate price of $66 million, bringing total repurchases for the year to 10.1 million shares at an aggregate price of $247 million.

"We're making progress on our strategy to transform our business by connecting human expertise with technology to drive transparency and value for consumers and small business owners," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer.  "We're seeing the positive results of these efforts in our Assisted business and will apply learnings from the first half to deliver on our outlook for the fiscal year."

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except EPS) Q3 FY2020 Q3 FY2019
Revenue $519  $468 
Pretax Loss $(177) $(159)
Net Loss $(128) $(120)
Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 194.1  205.5 
EPS2 $(0.66) $(0.58)
Adjusted EPS2,3 $(0.59) $(0.52)
EBITDA4 $(107) $(92)
     

"We're pleased with our strong revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer.  "While we have realized some one-time expense increases, we still expect to deliver on our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year."

Key Financial Metrics

  • Total revenues increased $50.8 million, or 10.9%, to $519.2 million due to improved tax return volumes in both Assisted and DIY, as well as revenues from acquired franchises and Wave.
  • Total operating expenses increased $65.3 million, or 10.8%, to $671.8 million, due to Wave, the timing of marketing expense recognition, increased compensation related to higher Assisted tax return volumes, and planned investments in our technology roadmap.
  • Pretax loss increased $18.4 million, or 11.6%, to $177.0 million.
  • Loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.08 to $0.66; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.07 to $0.59.  The change in pretax loss, along with lower shares outstanding, impacted loss per share.  While beneficial on a full-year basis, the lower share count negatively impacts EPS in quarters in which the company reports a loss.  These impacts were partially offset by an increased tax benefit.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

  • During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the company repurchased and retired 2.8 million shares at an aggregate price of $65.8 million, or $23.35 per share.  Fiscal year-to-date repurchases total 10.1 million shares at an aggregate price of $246.8 million, or $24.36 per share.
  • As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020.  H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962 and has increased its dividend in each of the past four fiscal years.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

Discussion of the fiscal 2020 third quarter results, outlook, and a general business update will occur during the company’s previously announced fiscal third quarter earnings conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders. The call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2020. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951
Conference ID: 7830599

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com.  The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at http://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2020 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 7830599. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on March 6, 2020 and continuing for 90 days at http://investors.hrblock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at http://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the company has made, and future actions of the company. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

All amounts in this release are unaudited.  Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 All per share amounts are based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period.
3 Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

For Further Information

Investor Relations:         Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:            Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
  Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
         
REVENUES:        
Service revenues $419,955  $373,659  $691,762  $627,786 
Royalty, product and other revenues 99,250  94,725  138,606  134,652 
  519,205  468,384  830,368  762,438 
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Costs of revenues 462,521  421,026  945,119  893,401 
Selling, general and administrative 209,288  185,458  475,758  404,517 
Total operating expenses 671,809  606,484  1,420,877  1,297,918 
         
Other income (expense), net 1,879  2,269  13,741  11,275 
Interest expense on borrowings (26,305) (22,833) (68,682) (65,214)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (177,030) (158,664) (645,450) (589,419)
Income tax benefit (49,004) (38,885) (188,146) (149,906)
Net loss from continuing operations (128,026) (119,779) (457,304) (439,513)
Net loss from discontinued operations (1,657) (6,675) (10,625) (15,887)
NET LOSS $(129,683) $(126,454) $(467,929) $(455,400)
         
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:        
Continuing operations $(0.66) $(0.58) $(2.31) $(2.13)
Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.04) (0.05) (0.08)
Consolidated $(0.67) $(0.62) $(2.36) $(2.21)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES 194,077  205,532  198,064  206,242 
         



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
As of January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 April 30, 2019
       
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $192,340  $203,226  $1,572,150 
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 169,447  101,903  135,577 
Receivables, net 819,946  758,217  138,965 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,229  171,306  146,667 
Total current assets 1,301,962  1,234,652  1,993,359 
Property and equipment, net 197,569  220,505  212,092 
Operating lease right of use asset 463,777     
Intangible assets, net 433,074  356,952  342,493 
Goodwill 838,830  520,005  519,937 
Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 134,901  141,366  141,979 
Other noncurrent assets 82,317  95,326  90,085 
Total assets $3,452,430  $2,568,806  $3,299,945 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $156,766  $202,101  $249,525 
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 117,459  140,902  196,527 
Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 36,242  49,009  271,973 
Current portion of long-term debt 649,022     
Operating lease liabilities 187,890     
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 190,242  195,634  204,976 
Total current liabilities 1,337,621  587,646  923,001 
Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 1,880,589  1,876,989  1,492,629 
Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 172,954  214,217  197,906 
Operating lease liabilities 289,299     
Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 90,346  103,545  144,882 
Total liabilities 3,770,809  2,782,397  2,758,418 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 2,282  2,415  2,383 
Additional paid-in capital 769,990  764,982  767,636 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,391) (17,642) (20,416)
Retained earnings (deficit) (367,218) (254,277) 499,386 
Less treasury shares, at cost (698,042) (709,069) (707,462)
Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (318,379) (213,591) 541,527 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,452,430  $2,568,806  $3,299,945 
       




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s)
Nine months ended January 31, 2020 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net loss $(467,929) $(455,400)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 125,409  126,013 
Provision for bad debt 37,517  35,009 
Deferred taxes 10,795  20,557 
Stock-based compensation 22,699  18,009 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:    
Receivables (684,323) (641,157)
Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (1,990) (56,160)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (166,204) (47,975)
Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (55,064) (66,804)
Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (282,488) (277,240)
Other, net (6,213) (2,308)
  Net cash used in operating activities (1,467,791) (1,347,456)
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Capital expenditures (66,510) (79,982)
Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (450,282) (42,428)
Franchise loans funded (32,890) (16,875)
Payments from franchisees 14,604  15,149 
Other, net 45,376  4,877 
Net cash used in investing activities (489,702) (119,259)
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Repayments of line of credit borrowings (285,000) (230,000)
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 1,320,000  615,000 
Dividends paid (154,827) (154,866)
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (256,199) (102,152)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,074  2,527 
Other, net (14,136) (20,126)
Net cash provided by financing activities 611,912  110,383 
     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (359) (2,217)
     
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (1,345,940) (1,358,549)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,707,727  1,663,678 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $361,787  $305,129 
     
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:    
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $84,872  $103,789 
Interest paid on borrowings 65,972  55,581 
Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,662  2,241 
Accrued purchase of common stock   12,301 
     



FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
  Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
REVENUES:        
U.S. assisted tax preparation $283,956  $256,813  $358,174  $329,569 
U.S. royalties 44,965  42,265  59,644  57,898 
U.S. DIY tax preparation 34,089  31,996  42,040  37,771 
International 11,804  12,304  97,311  96,980 
Refund Transfers 50,494  47,482  52,794  49,466 
Emerald Card® 16,657  14,980  39,128  38,704 
Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 16,954  16,596  75,451  77,491 
Tax Identity Shield® 8,138  7,655  17,308  17,639 
Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceTM 32,741  30,924  33,780  31,768 
Wave 11,213    25,740   
Other 8,194  7,369  28,998  25,152 
Total revenues 519,205  468,384  830,368  762,438 
Compensation and benefits:        
Field wages 165,435  153,764  280,231  262,792 
Other wages 63,808  54,243  178,389  152,111 
Benefits and other compensation 45,397  42,778  100,579  89,887 
  274,640  250,785  559,199  504,790 
Occupancy 102,788  94,407  292,470  290,013 
Marketing and advertising 84,760  72,876  101,190  88,356 
Depreciation and amortization 44,147  44,088  125,409  126,013 
Bad debt 36,527  33,861  37,594  33,191 
Other (1) 128,947  110,467  305,015  255,555 
Total operating expenses 671,809  606,484  1,420,877  1,297,918 
         
Other income (expense), net 1,879  2,269  13,741  11,275 
Interest expense on borrowings (26,305) (22,833) (68,682) (65,214)
Pretax loss (177,030) (158,664) (645,450) (589,419)
Income tax benefit (49,004) (38,885) (188,146) (149,906)
Net loss from continuing operations (128,026) (119,779) (457,304) (439,513)
Net loss from discontinued operations (1,657) (6,675) (10,625) (15,887)
NET LOSS $(129,683) $(126,454) $(467,929) $(455,400)
         
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:        
Continuing operations $(0.66) $(0.58) $(2.31) $(2.13)
Discontinued operations (0.01) (0.04) (0.05) (0.08)
Consolidated $(0.67) $(0.62) $(2.36) $(2.21)
         
Weighted average basic and diluted shares 194,077  205,532  198,064  206,242 
         
EBITDA from continuing operations (2) $(106,578) $(91,743) $(451,359) $(398,192)
         

(1)   We reclassified $10.0 million and $15.3 million of supplies expense from its own financial statement line to other expenses for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2019, respectively, to conform to the current year presentation.
(2)   See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.



U.S. TAX OPERATING DATA            
  Fiscal Year-to-Date   Fiscal Year-to-Date  
  January 31,   February 28,  
  2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
             
Tax Returns Prepared: (in 000s) (1) (2)            
Company-owned operations 1,476  1,357  8.8% 4,230  4,237  (0.2)%
Franchise operations 676  610  10.8% 1,801  1,802  (0.1)%
  Total H&R Block Assisted 2,152  1,967  9.4% 6,031  6,039  (0.1)%
             
Desktop 133  128  3.9% 659  706  (6.7)%
Online 1,308  1,164  12.4% 3,580  3,480  2.9%
Total H&R Block DIY 1,441  1,292  11.5% 4,239  4,186  1.3%
             
IRS Free File 142  101  40.6% 446  340  31.2%
Total H&R Block Returns 3,735  3,360  11.2% 10,716  10,565  1.4%
             
Net Average Charge: (3)            
Company-owned operations $244.87  $253.11  (3.3)% $227.22  $231.59  (1.9)%
Franchise operations (4) 242.76  242.29  0.2% 220.37  217.94  1.1%
DIY 29.17  29.15  0.1% 26.82  27.29  (1.7)%
             

(1)    An assisted tax return is defined as a current or prior year individual tax return that has been accepted and paid for by the client.  Also included are Tax Pro GoSM, Tax Pro ReviewSM, and business returns. A DIY return is defined as a return that has been electronically filed and accepted by the IRS.  Also included are online returns paid and printed.
(2)    Amounts have been reclassified between company-owned and franchise for offices which were refranchised or repurchased by the company during the year.
(3)    Net average charge is calculated as tax preparation fees divided by tax returns prepared. For DIY, net average charge excludes IRS Free File.
(4)   Net average charge related to H&R Block Franchise operations represents tax preparation fees collected by H&R Block franchisees divided by returns prepared in franchise offices.  H&R Block will recognize a portion of franchise revenues as franchise royalties based on the terms of franchise agreements.



(in 000s)
  Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019
         
Net loss - as reported $(129,683) $(126,454) $(467,929) $(455,400)
Discontinued operations, net 1,657  6,675  10,625  15,887 
Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (128,026) (119,779) (457,304) (439,513)
Add back:        
Income taxes of continuing operations (49,004) (38,885) (188,146) (149,906)
Interest expense of continuing operations 26,305  22,833  68,682  65,214 
Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 44,147  44,088  125,409  126,013 
  21,448  28,036  5,945  41,321 
EBITDA from continuing operations $(106,578) $(91,743) $(451,359) $(398,192)
         


(in 000s, except per share amounts)
  Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2020 2019 2020 2019
         
Net loss from continuing operations $(128,026) $(119,779) $(457,304) $(439,513)
         
Adjustments:        
Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 19,179  16,142  54,997  46,453 
Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,956) (3,820) (13,667) (11,116)
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $(113,803) $(107,457) $(415,974) $(404,176)
         
Diluted loss per share (GAAP) $(0.66) $(0.58) $(2.31) $(2.13)
Adjustments, net of tax 0.07  0.06  0.21  0.17 
Adjusted loss per share (Non-GAAP) $(0.59) $(0.52) $(2.10) $(1.96)
         

(1)                 Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.

We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions. We believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.

We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.