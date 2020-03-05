CHICAGO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews, a software and data company powering the authentic voice of the customer for brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of Mark Dillon as chief executive officer. Mark initially joined PowerReviews in May 2019 as senior vice president of sales and was quickly promoted to chief revenue officer late last year, having been responsible for driving record bookings growth at the Company. Matt Moog, who founded the Company as Viewpoints in August 2006 before acquiring PowerReviews and rebranding as such in June 2014, has stepped down as CEO to pursue his next entrepreneurial venture.



Moog commented, “I have known Mark for nearly 20 years, and I was thrilled when he agreed to join PowerReviews nine months ago. After working closely with Mark over the last year, I have complete confidence that Mark is the right person to succeed me as CEO. Mark’s ability as a leader to bring people together to focus, collaborate and execute is best-in-class, and I know he will be successful in executing the PowerReviews vision.

“I started the company 14 years ago with a vision to help companies and people make smarter decisions by bringing transparency and accountability to commerce. I could not be prouder of the impact that we have had as a team. Today we work with 1,000+ leading brands that positively impact billions of shopping visits a year. As I return to my entrepreneurial roots, I will be forever grateful to the amazing team of employees that built the company, our fantastic clients and supportive investors.”

“The board is grateful to Matt for setting the vision for PowerReviews to unify and amplify the voice of the consumer, bringing authenticity and transparency to so many people,” said Paul Mariani, general partner at ABS Capital Partners and board member at PowerReviews. He added, “As PowerReviews embarks on its next phase of growth, we are confident in Mark’s ability to continue the company’s impressive path to becoming the leading SaaS platform for the collection, display and analysis of customer-generated content for brands and retailers.”

Prior to joining PowerReviews, Dillon served as a senior vice president of Spiceworks, a global IT marketplace that connects technology buyers and sellers, where he was focused on worldwide sales, sales operations and client success. Dillon is an experienced leader, demonstrated by his role in the successful sales of multiple businesses to public companies, following years of significant revenue growth and value creation.

"I'm excited to build on Matt’s vision and impressive foundation to lead PowerReviews to new heights, with a focus on connecting more brands and retailers, driving additional content creation and resulting in better, smarter buying decisions,” said Dillon. “PowerReviews’ solutions are well-positioned to help customers address today’s trends and drive sales.”

Dillon is surrounded by an impressive executive team including chief financial officer Jillian Sheehan and chief technology officer Perry Marchant and is based in PowerReviews’ Chicago office headquarters.

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has four solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turnkey service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

