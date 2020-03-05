Montvale, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network (HM), a leading direct-to-patient/patient engagement company, introduces a new point-of-care (POC) innovation that seamlessly integrates into its existing suite of digital and print solutions. This advanced precision mobile solution broadens HM’s patient and prescriber engagement capabilities.

“These new product innovations are in response to satisfying customer interest in wanting to use point-of-care mobile to complement Health Monitor programs,” says Health Monitor Network CEO, Ken Freirich. “Mobile will be a fantastic overlay to our highly successful patient and physician print and digital products, where strong ROI continues to fuel the rapid growth of our organization.”

HM’s Patient-focused POC targeting product leverages highly accurate geofencing capabilities coupled with overlays to present ads to the “right” types of patients or condition sufferers at precise locations and times. When a patient enters a physician’s office they can be targeted with relevant, branded ads and patient education materials on their mobile devices. This will complement existing Health Monitor print and digital patient education products where HM content is showcased in over 200,000 physician offices around the country and will provide a “surround sound” approach for marketers.

The Physician-focused product uses proprietary technology that targets Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) that have HM physician or patient education products. The associated HCP devices are all National Provider Identifier (NPI) verified.

Branded advertising will be delivered and deployed cross-device, to laptops, desktops and mobile platforms. Ads are served into consumer content that is compliant, brand safe, and complimentary to the brand message, activating on the “right place, right time” approach.

“Innovation is at the core of the Health Monitor Network DNA. By leveraging technology platforms to further enhance the patient/HCP dialogue, we see this mobile offering as a wonderful addition to our existing portfolio of products,” says Health Monitor Network Executive Vice President, Alex Dong. “We’re excited to see our clients benefit from this 360° industry leading POC platform.”

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network® is the leading direct-to-patient (DTP)/patient engagement company in the United States. In its 37th year, the company provides high-quality patient education through digital, print, and mobile platforms to tens of millions of condition sufferers through 200,000+ medical offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

# # #

Rodnell Workman Health Monitor Network 2016499697 rodnellw@healthmonitor.com