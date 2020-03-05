TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.



HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth Quarter 2019

Total sales of $917.6 million; production sales of $787.0 million

Fourth quarter diluted net earnings per share of $0.63

Fourth quarter adjusted diluted net earnings per share ([1]) of $0.42

of $0.42 Unfavourable impact of UAW-GM work stoppage in the quarter

Quarterly free cash flow (1) of $51.4 million

of $51.4 million Balance sheet continues to be strong; net debt (1) :adjusted EBITDA (1) ratio (excluding impact of IFRS 16) down to 1.41x

:adjusted EBITDA ratio (excluding impact of IFRS 16) down to 1.41x New business awards of approximately $140 million in annualized sales at mature volumes

Quarterly cash dividend raised to $0.05; dividend declared

$19.6 million in shares repurchased in the quarter under normal course issuer bid

Full Year 2019

Tenth consecutive year with year-over-year increased adjusted net earnings per share (1) ; best annual adjusted net earnings per share (1) performance in history

; best annual adjusted net earnings per share performance in history Total sales of $3,863.7 million; production sales of $3,458.9 million – both up year-over-year

Record annual diluted net earnings per share of $2.19

Record annual diluted adjusted net earnings per share (1) of $2.27

of $2.27 Record Adjusted EBITDA (1)

Annual free cash flow (1) of $126.9 million

of $126.9 million Unfavourable impact of UAW-GM work stoppage in September and October

Operating margin expected to increase over the next two years

New business awards over the past four quarters of approximately $300 million in annualized sales at mature volumes

Multiple customer quality awards received

Improved safety performance

$57.8 million in shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid in 2019; approximately 4.8 million shares repurchased

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow” and “Net Debt”. A reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

OVERVIEW

Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “2019 was another great year for Martinrea and our people; we finished the year with increased sales, record adjusted net earnings per share, and a strong balance sheet. Our fourth quarter was solid despite the negative impacts of the GM strike which impacted sales and operating margins, but for that fact, and a higher than normal level of tooling sales, operating margins would have exceeded 8% for the year. Our people continue to perform well and drive our success. In addition to good financial performance, we continue to improve in our safety and quality metrics; the improvement over the past five years in all these areas has been really terrific, as we strive to be an industry leader. 2019 was also a very busy year for launches, and our performance in this area has been strong. A good launch is critical to the success of any program, and customers rely on us to get our launches right. I am pleased to announce some significant new business wins in the past few months, which is a sign of customer confidence. New business wins total $140 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, including lightweight structures work on the new Daimler EVA II electric vehicle platform that is expected to generate approximately $100 million in annualized sales at mature volumes commencing in 2022, which we also announced earlier this week; transmission housings for the ZF Group, which we will machine for one of its current transmissions, and both cast and machine the next generation model, representing approximately $30 million in annualized sales at mature volumes commencing in 2022; and control arms for Toyota on its Tacoma pickup truck platform, our first product win from Toyota in the chassis space, commencing in 2023. Winning work is a testament to the fact we are doing good things the right way at Martinrea. Lastly, we had great customer support for our purchase of the structural components for passenger cars division of Metalsa, which we completed earlier this week. This will add approximately $400 million in annualized sales to our top line, and we will work hard to integrate the new facilities into our operations as soon as possible. I want to thank our people for their efforts, we have been very busy.”

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “Sales for the fourth quarter, excluding tooling sales of $131 million, were $787 million, within the range of our previously announced sales guidance. In the quarter, our adjusted net earnings per share, on a diluted basis, was $0.42 per share, also within the range of our quarterly guidance. As previously noted, the quarter was impacted by the UAW strike at General Motors, our largest customer, from which we have not yet seen as much increased post-strike volume as had originally been anticipated. Our balance sheet remains strong, as we look to maintain a leverage ratio of about or under 1.5:1 net debt:adjusted EBITDA, even while paying increased dividends, repurchasing shares under our normal course issuer bid, making a strategic investment in NanoXplore, and investing in our operations to fund our growth. Supporting this was a very strong year of free cash flow. We generated $127 million of free cash flow in 2019, including $51 million in the fourth quarter. Further, 2020 is off to a solid start despite some headwinds with the coronavirus situation and volumes in general, and we expect first quarter sales, excluding tooling sales, to be in the range of $860 million to $910 million, and adjusted net earnings per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.65 per share, inclusive of some revenues from the former Metalsa assets just purchased. With the addition of the new Metalsa business, we are projecting sales to approximate $4.4 billion in 2021, subject to overall market volumes, and while operating margins are anticipated to increase in 2020 from 2019, we are targeting an adjusted operating income margin at somewhere north of 8% in 2021, based on our anticipated new mix of business inclusive of Metalsa.”

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated: “While 2019 was a great year for us, 2020 promises to be very strong for us also, even in the face of some industry weakness and the uncertainty for production volumes, supply chains and economic growth we are seeing in the challenges of the coronavirus and trade environment. On the trade front, the finalization of the USMCA and eventual implementation we believe is good for the North American auto industry and our supply base, and us in particular. We are very well positioned in North America. We are also seeing some stabilization internationally, which is beneficial for our industry. We believe that the challenges posed by the coronavirus situation has and will likely impact volumes, the extent to which has been modest so far but whose implications are not yet fully known. Our ability to supply has not been negatively impacted, but we will only produce when customers make vehicles, and the ultimate level of production in 2020 is uncertain. We have little exposure in China, and our plants are operating today, although at a reduced level. Overall we believe this situation will resolve itself, but volumes in 2020 may be flat at best in China, Europe and North America. Having said that, we are extremely well positioned to serve our customers and grow our business, through organic growth or acquisition, even in tougher times. We believe we have a history of showing that.”

He added: “Given our strong financial performance and cash flow, and our confidence and indeed optimism in our long term outlook, we have increased our dividend to our investors by 10%. Although the quantum of the increase overall is not large, we believe the percentage increase is a good reward for our supportive shareholders. We also repurchased shares in our fourth quarter, and in 2019 repurchased about 4.8 million shares. This rewards our shareholders with a higher ownership position in the company, higher earnings per share and less dilution of earnings. We intend to be in the market again under our normal course issuer bid once the blackout period is lifted. Meanwhile, our first use of capital continues to be to invest in the business, then make strategic investments and the right kinds of acquisitions, and maintain a strong balance sheet, all of which we did in 2019 and will continue to do in 2020 and going forward. Ours is a great future, and we believe our lean, entrepreneurial and Golden Rule culture has been and will be a competitive advantage for this company. We have great people here, and we congratulate and thank them as the foundation of our performance to date and in future.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares.

Additional information about Martinrea, including the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the year ended December 31, 2019 (“MD&A”), the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “consolidated financial statements”) and the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, can be found at www.sedar.com.

Results of operations may include certain unusual and other items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company’s disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company’s results.

OVERALL RESULTS

The following tables set out certain highlights of the Company’s performance for the three months and fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Refer to the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a detailed account of the Company’s performance for the periods presented in the table below.

Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Sales $ 3,863,659 $ 3,662,900 200,759 5.5 % Gross Margin 586,101 556,161 29,940 5.4 % Operating Income 265,837 276,472 (10,635 ) (3.8 %) Net Income for the period 181,221 185,883 (4,662 ) (2.5 %) Net Earnings per Share - Basic $ 2.20 $ 2.15 0.05 2.3 % Net Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 2.19 $ 2.14 0.05 2.3 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 288,305 $ 283,981 4,324 1.5 % % of Sales 7.5 % 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 504,555 461,223 43,332 9.4 % % of Sales 13.1 % 12.6 % Adjusted Net Income 187,687 193,166 (5,479 ) (2.8 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic $ 2.28 $ 2.23 0.05 2.2 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 2.27 $ 2.22 0.05 2.3 %





Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Sales $ 917,581 $ 926,154 (8,573 ) (0.9 %) Cost of sales (excluding depreciation) (737,040 ) (751,605 ) 14,565 (1.9 %) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (50,620 ) (39,982 ) (10,638 ) 26.6 % Gross Margin 129,921 134,567 (4,646 ) (3.5 %) Research and development costs (9,876 ) (7,189 ) (2,687 ) 37.4 % Selling, general and administrative (63,659 ) (58,363 ) (5,296 ) 9.1 % Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (3,770 ) (2,971 ) (799 ) 26.9 % Amortization of customer contracts and relationships (513 ) (535 ) 22 (4.1 %) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (274 ) (93 ) (181 ) 194.6 % Impairment of assets - (5,436 ) 5,436 (100.0 %) Restructuring costs - (2,073 ) 2,073 (100.0 %) Operating Income $ 51,829 $ 57,907 (6,078 ) (10.5 %) Share of loss of an associate (679 ) - (679 ) (100.0 %) Finance expense (8,912 ) (7,013 ) (1,899 ) 27.1 % Other finance income (expense) 583 (389 ) 972 (249.9 %) Income before income taxes $ 42,821 $ 50,505 (7,684 ) (15.2 %) Income tax expense 8,332 (12,689 ) 21,021 (165.7 %) Net Income for the period 51,153 37,816 13,337 35.3 % Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.44 0.19 43.2 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income $ 51,829 $ 65,416 (13,587 ) (20.8 %) % of sales 5.6 % 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 110,534 111,785 (1,251 ) (1.1 %) % of sales 12.0 % 12.1 % Adjusted Net Income 33,834 43,840 (10,006 ) (22.8 %) Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.51 (0.09 ) (17.6 %)

* Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow” and “Net Debt”.

Impact of the Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted the new accounting standard, IFRS 16, Leases (“IFRS 16”). In adopting the new standard, the Company used the modified retrospective approach which involves recognizing transitional adjustments in opening retained earnings, if any, on the date of initial application without restating comparative prior periods. As such, 2018 prior year comparatives have not been restated.

The adoption of the new standard resulted in the recognition of lease liabilities of $228.6 million and right-of-use assets of $223.8 million, net of accrued liabilities related to the leases of $4.8 million, recognized as at January 1, 2019 in the consolidated balance sheet. From an earnings perspective, while timing differences may exist, the new standard results in a decrease in operating rent expense essentially replaced by increases in finance and depreciation expenses as recognized in the consolidated statement of operations. As such, the adoption of IFRS 16 did not have a significant impact on the Company’s operating results and the financial metrics for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 outlined above other than “Adjusted EBITDA”. The adoption of IFRS 16 contributed approximately 8% of the year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA due to the recognition of depreciation expense on right-of-use assets, in lieu of operating rent expense, as required by the new standard. The adoption of the new standard is further explained in “Recently adopted accounting standards and policies” in the MD&A and note 2(t)(i) of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS “Net Income” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Operating Income” and “Adjusted EBITDA”.

Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 Net Income $ 51,153 $ 37,816 Unusual and Other Items (after-tax)* (17,319 ) 6,024 Adjusted Net Income $ 33,834 $ 43,840 Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net Income $ 181,221 $ 185,883 Unusual and Other Items (after-tax)* 6,466 7,283 Adjusted Net Income $ 187,687 $ 193,166 *Unusual and other items are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release





Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Net Income $ 51,153 $ 37,816 Income tax expense (8,332 ) 12,689 Other finance income - excluding Unusual and Other Items* (595 ) (59 ) Share of loss of an associate 679 - Finance expense 8,912 7,013 Unusual and Other Items (before-tax)* 12 7,957 Adjusted Operating Income $ 51,829 $ 65,416 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 54,390 42,953 Amortization of intangible assets 4,041 3,323 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 274 93 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,534 $ 111,785





Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 Net Income $ 181,221 $ 185,883 Income tax expense 43,824 60,943 Other finance expense - excluding Unusual and Other Items* 535 401 Share of loss of an associate 2,009 - Finance expense 37,997 27,358 Unusual and Other Items (before-tax)* 22,719 9,396 Adjusted Operating Income $ 288,305 $ 283,981 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 201,321 163,298 Amortization of intangible assets 15,861 13,482 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (932 ) 462 Adjusted EBITDA $ 504,555 $ 461,223 *Unusual and other items are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release

The year-over-year changes in significant accounts and financial highlights are discussed in detail in the sections below.

SALES Three months ended December 31, 2019 to three months ended December 31, 2018 comparison Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change North America $ 720,185 $ 735,876 (15,691 ) (2.1 %) Europe 158,389 167,533 (9,144 ) (5.5 %) Rest of the World 41,144 27,571 13,573 49.2 % Eliminations (2,137 ) (4,826 ) 2,689 (55.7 %) Total Sales $ 917,581 $ 926,154 (8,573 ) (0.9 %)

The Company’s consolidated sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $8.6 million or 0.9% to $917.6 million as compared to $926.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the North America and Europe operating segments, partially offset by an increase in the Rest of the World.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Company’s North America operating segment decreased by $15.7 million or 2.1% to $720.2 million from $735.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was due to the impact of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike at General Motors in the United States, which began on September 16, 2019 and ended at the end of October, negatively impacting production sales for the fourth quarter by approximately $65.0 million across several platforms; and lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light-vehicle platforms, in particular the Ford Escape, Ford Fusion, and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2018. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2018, including the next generation GM Silverado/Sierra, RAM pick-up trucks, the new Chevrolet Blazer and the Mercedes A-class vehicle platform; an increase in tooling sales of $40.1 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and acceptance by the customer; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. dollar-denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 of approximately $6.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $9.1 million or 5.5% to $158.4 million from $167.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease can be attributed to lower year-over-year production volumes on certain light-vehicle platforms, in particular with Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover, and including programs that ended production during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2018; and a $4.1 million negative foreign exchange impact from the translation of Euro-denominated production sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2018, including new aluminum engine blocks for Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, and an aluminum transmission for Volkswagen; and a $1.7 million increase in tooling sales.

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment increased by $13.6 million or 49.2% to $41.1 million from $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was due to higher year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China; the ramp up of new aluminum structural components work for Jaguar Land Rover in China; and a $3.6 million increase in tooling sales. These positive factors were partially offset by lower year-over-year production sales in the Company’s operating facility in Brazil; and a $0.7 million negative foreign exchange impact from the translation of foreign-denominated production sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Overall tooling sales increased by $45.4 million to $130.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $85.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Year ended December 31, 2019 to year ended December 31, 2018 comparison Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change North America $ 3,066,352 $ 2,827,527 238,825 8.4 % Europe 672,131 713,861 (41,730 ) (5.8 %) Rest of the World 132,670 135,322 (2,652 ) (2.0 %) Eliminations (7,494 ) (13,810 ) 6,316 (45.7 %) Total Sales $ 3,863,659 $ 3,662,900 200,759 5.5 %

The Company’s consolidated sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $200.8 million or 5.5% to $3,863.7 million as compared to $3,662.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The total increase in sales was driven by an increase in the North America operating segment, partially offset by year-over-year decreases in sales in Europe and the Rest of the World.

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 in the Company’s North America operating segment increased by $238.8 million or 8.4% to $3,066.4 million from $2,827.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was due to the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2018, including the next generation GM Silverado/Sierra, RAM pick-up trucks, the new Chevrolet Blazer, and the Mercedes A-class vehicle platform; an increase in tooling sales of $139.8 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and acceptance by the customer; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. dollar-denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 of approximately $68.6 million as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. These positive factors were partially offset by lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light-vehicle platforms, including the Ford Escape, Jeep Wrangler and certain Nissan platforms, and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2018. The UAW strike at General Motors, as discussed above, negatively impacted production sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 by approximately $85.0 million across several platforms.

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 in the Company’s Europe operating segment decreased by $41.7 million or 5.8% to $672.1 million from $713.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease can be attributed to lower year-over-year production volumes on certain light-vehicle platforms, in particular with Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover, and including programs that ended production during or subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2018; the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro-denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $15.4 million as compared to the corresponding period of 2018; and a $4.5 million decrease in tooling sales. These negative factors were partially offset by the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2018, including new aluminum engine blocks for Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo, and an aluminum transmission for Volkswagen.

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $2.7 million or 2.0% to $132.7 million from $135.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year production volumes on the Ford Mondeo vehicle platform in China; lower year-over-year production sales in the Company’s operating facility in Brazil; and a $3.6 million negative foreign exchange impact from the translation of foreign-denominated production sales as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China; the ramp up of new aluminum structural components work for Jaguar Land Rover in China, which began to ramp up in 2018, but at significantly lower than expected volumes; and a $0.3 million increase in tooling sales.

Overall tooling sales increased by $135.6 million to $404.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $269.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

GROSS MARGIN Three months ended December 31, 2019 to three months ended December 31, 2018 comparison Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 129,921 $ 134,567 (4,646 ) (3.5 %) % of Sales 14.2 % 14.5 %

The gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2019 of 14.2% decreased as a percentage of sales by 0.3% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2018 of 14.5%. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to an increase in tooling sales which typically earn low margins for the Company; the impact of the UAW strike at General Motors, which resulted in a significant amount of lost production sales during the month of October, on the Company’s margin profile for the quarter; and operational inefficiencies and other costs at certain other facilities including upfront costs incurred in the preparation of upcoming new programs and related to new business in the process of being launched. These negative factors were partially offset by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities, and an improvement in general sales mix including new and replacement programs that launched, and old programs that ended production, during or subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Year ended December 31, 2019 to year ended December 31, 2018 comparison Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Gross margin $ 586,101 $ 556,161 29,940 5.4 % % of Sales 15.2 % 15.2 %

The gross margin percentage for the year ended December 31, 2019 of 15.2% was consistent year over year. Gross margin percentage for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, was positively impacted by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities, and general sales mix including new and replacement programs that launched, and old programs that ended production, during or subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2018. These positive factors were essentially offset by an increase in tooling sales which typically earn low margins for the Company; the impact of the UAW strike at General Motors, which resulted in approximately six weeks of lost production sales during the months of September and October, on the Company’s margin profile; and operational inefficiencies and other costs at certain other facilities including upfront costs incurred in preparation of upcoming new programs and related to new business in the process of being launched.

ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME

Adjusted Net Income excludes certain unusual and other items, as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A Three months ended December 31, 2019 to three months ended December 31, 2018 comparison Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (a)-(b) (a) (b) Change NET INCOME (A) $51,153 $37,816 $13,337 Add Back - Unusual and Other Items: Loss on derivative instruments (1) 12 448 (436 ) Impairment of assets (3) - 5,436 (5,436 ) Restructuring costs (4) - 2,073 (2,073 ) TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS BEFORE TAX $12 $7,957 ($7,945 ) Tax impact of above items (2 ) (1,933 ) 1,931 Adjustment to deferred tax asset in the United States (5) (17,329 ) - (17,329 ) TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS - AFTER TAX(B) ($17,319 ) $6,024 ($23,343 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (A + B) $33,834 $43,840 ($10,006 ) Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic (‘000) 81,267 85,829 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.51 Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted (‘000) 81,431 86,032 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.51





TABLE B Year ended December 31, 2019 to year ended December 31, 2018 comparison Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 (a)-(b) (a) (b) Change NET INCOME (A) $181,221 $185,883 ($4,662 ) Add Back - Unusual and Other Items: Loss on derivative instruments (1) 251 1,887 (1,636 ) Net gain in the Company’s operating facility in Brazil (2) (4,199 ) - (4,199 ) Impairment of assets (3) 18,502 5,436 13,066 Restructuring costs (4) 8,165 2,073 6,092 TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS BEFORE TAX $22,719 $9,396 $13,323 Tax impact of above items 1,076 (2,113 ) 3,189 Adjustment to deferred tax asset in the United States (5) (17,329 ) - (17,329 ) TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS - AFTER TAX(B) $6,466 $7,283 ($817 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (A + B) $187,687 $193,166 ($5,479 ) Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic (‘000) 82,487 86,549 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings Per Share $2.28 $2.23 Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted (‘000) 82,639 86,988 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $2.27 $2.22

(1) Unrealized loss on derivative instruments

As further described in note 8 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and later on in the MD&A under “Investments”, Martinrea holds warrants in NanoXplore Inc., a publicly listed graphene company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol GRA. The warrants represent derivative instruments and are fair valued at the end of each reporting period using the Black-Scholes-Merton valuation model, with the change in fair value recorded through profit or loss. As it relates to the warrants as at December 31, 2019, a loss of $0.01 million was recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - loss of $0.4 million), and a loss of $0.3 million was recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2018 - loss of $1.9 million), recorded in other finance expense and added back to Adjusted Net Income.

(2) Net gain in the Company’s operating facility in Brazil



Included in income for the year ended December 31, 2019 is a non-recurring benefit recognized in the Company’s operating facility in Brazil, included in the Rest of the World operating segment. The benefit represents a $6.5 million recovery of previously paid local social security taxes, partially offset by a $2.3 million true-up of the facility’s claims and litigation provision related to certain employee-related matters. The net benefit, recognized in the third quarter, was recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(3) Impairment of assets

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets and inventories totaling $18.5 million related to an operating facility in China included in the Rest of the World operating segment. The impairment charges resulted from lower OEM production volumes on certain light-vehicle platforms being serviced by the facility, representing a significant portion of the business, causing the Company to complete an analysis of strategic alternatives. The impairment charges were recorded where the carrying amount of the assets exceeded their estimated recoverable amounts, including consideration for where specific assets can be transferred to other facilities.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, in conjunction with General Motors’ (“GM”) announcement that it would be closing its vehicle assembly facility in Oshawa, Ontario, the Company recorded an impairment charge on property, plant and equipment totaling $5.4 million related to a facility in Ajax, Ontario (included in the North America operating segment) that the Company was forced to close because the operation was entirely dependent on GM’s facility in Oshawa. The impairment was recorded where the carrying amount of the assets exceeded their estimated recoverable amounts.

(4) Restructuring costs

Additions to the restructuring accrual in 2019 totaled $8.2 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of operating facilities in Brazil ($6.2 million), Canada ($1.7 million) and China ($0.3 million) during the second quarter.

Additions to the restructuring accrual during 2018 totaled $2.1 million and represent employee-related severance payouts and lease termination costs resulting from the closure of the operating facility in Ajax, Ontario, as described above.

(5) Adjustment to deferred tax asset in the United States

In light of recently updated Company-wide business plans approved by the Board of Directors, and in conjunction with the Company’s recent financial performance, the Company recognized additional deferred tax assets related to operations in the U.S. as at December 31, 2019. The deferred tax assets recognized at year-end reflect the majority of the full value of the tax loss carryforwards available to the Company, with a corresponding one-time, non-cash decrease in income tax expense of $17.3 million, as the Company believes it is more likely than not that these assets will be utilized before expiry.

NET INCOME Three months ended December 31, 2019 to three months ended December 31, 2018 comparison Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 51,153 $ 37,816 13,337 35.3 % Adjusted Net Income $ 33,834 $ 43,840 (10,006 ) (22.8 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic and Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.51

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $13.3 million to $51.2 million from $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 largely as a result of the adjustment to the Company’s deferred tax asset in the U.S. recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, as explained in Table A under “Adjustments to Net Income”. Excluding all unusual and other items as explained in Table A under “Adjustments to Net Income”, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $33.8 million or $0.42 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from $43.8 million or $0.51 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, was negatively impacted by the following:

lower gross profit on lower year-over-year production sales due in large part to the UAW strike at General Motors, as previously explained;

a year-over-year increase in depreciation expense due in large part to the adoption of IFRS 16;

a year-over-year increase in research and development costs due to increased new product and process research and development activity and an increase in program-related development cost amortization;

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense as previously discussed;

a year-over-year increase in finance expense primarily as a result of interest on lease liabilities as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16; and

the Company’s share of loss of an associate in the amount of $0.7 million.

These negative factors were partially offset by the following:

a lower effective tax rate on adjusted income due generally to the mix of earnings (21.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 25.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018);

lower operating rent expense due to the adoption of IFRS 16, generally replaced by increases in finance and depreciation expenses; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net foreign exchange loss of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Year ended December 31, 2019 to year ended December 31, 2018 comparison Year ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Net Income $ 181,221 $ 185,883 (4,662 ) (2.5 %) Adjusted Net Income $ 187,687 $ 193,166 (5,479 ) (2.8 %) Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 2.20 $ 2.15 Diluted $ 2.19 $ 2.14 Adjusted Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 2.28 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 2.27 $ 2.22

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was generally consistent year-over-year decreasing slightly by $4.7 million to $181.2 million from $185.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the unusual and other items as explained in Table B under “Adjustments to Net Income”, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $187.7 million or $2.28 per share, on a basic basis, and $2.27 on a diluted basis, compared to $193.2 million or $2.23 per share, on a basic basis, and $2.22 per share on a diluted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, was negatively impacted by the following:

a year-over-year increase in depreciation expense due in large part to the adoption of IFRS 16;

a year-over-year increase in research and development costs due to increased new product and process research and development activity and an increase in program-related development cost amortization;

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense as previously discussed;

a year-over-year increase in finance expense due largely to interest on lease liabilities as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16; and

the Company’s share of loss of an associate in the amount of $2.0 million.

These negative factors were partially offset by the following:

a higher gross profit on increased year-over year sales as previously explained;

a $0.9 million gain on the disposal of property, plant and equipment for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a loss of $0.5 million for the comparative period of 2018;

lower operating rent expense due to the adoption of IFRS 16, generally replaced by increases in finance and depreciation expenses; and

a lower effective tax rate on adjusted income due generally to the mix of earnings (24.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 24.6% for the year ended December 31, 2018).

DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020, on or about April 15, 2020.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 17,000 talented and motivated people in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan.

Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. The Company’s mission is to make people’s lives better by: delivering outstanding quality products and services to our customers; providing meaningful opportunity, job satisfaction, and job security for our people; providing superior long-term investment returns to our stakeholders; and being positive contributors to our communities. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com . Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including statements related to the growth or expectations of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook as to future revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share (including as adjusted), adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, strength of the Company, the intention to maintain a strong balance sheet and pay down debt over time, program wins, expected volumes in 2020 and beyond, the ramping up and launching of new programs and the expected financial impact of launches and other new programs, the expectation of 2020 being a very good year, pursuit of its strategies (including investing in the business, strategic investments and acquisitions), the payment of dividends, statements regarding the USMCA and tariffs, the effects and impact of the coronavirus, the uncertainty of 2020 production volumes, the ability to grow business and serve customers, the benefit of expected revenues from and integration of the assets acquired from Metalsa, the intention to purchase under the Normal Course Issuer Bid as well as other forward-looking statements. The words “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “views”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan”, “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates (FX), timing of product launches and operational improvements during the period and current Board approved budgets. Certain forward-looking financial assumptions are presented as non-IFRS information, and we do not provide reconciliation to IFRS for such assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company’s Annual Information Form and other public filings which can found at www.sedar.com :

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

Martinrea International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,973 $ 70,162 Trade and other receivables 3 560,976 597,796 Inventories 4 383,682 492,759 Prepaid expenses and deposits 25,846 23,275 Income taxes recoverable 16,783 21,301 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,106,260 1,205,293 Property, plant and equipment 5 1,541,895 1,481,452 Right-of-use assets 6 188,378 - Deferred tax assets 15 165,890 145,354 Intangible assets 7 54,787 70,931 Investments 8 37,085 10,781 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,988,035 1,708,518 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,094,295 $ 2,913,811 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 10 $ 728,787 $ 862,699 Provisions 11 8,584 5,393 Income taxes payable 7,477 7,816 Current portion of long-term debt 12 15,651 16,804 Current portion of lease liabilities 13 28,247 - TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 788,746 892,712 Long-term debt 12 765,922 723,913 Lease liabilities 13 174,105 - Pension and other post-retirement benefits 14 63,789 61,267 Deferred tax liabilities 15 83,310 84,370 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,087,126 869,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,875,872 1,762,262 EQUITY Capital stock 16 661,422 680,157 Contributed surplus 42,449 42,016 Accumulated other comprehensive income 89,107 158,395 Retained earnings 425,445 270,981 TOTAL EQUITY 1,218,423 1,151,549 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,094,295 $ 2,913,811

Commitments and Contingencies (note 23)

Subsequent Event (note 27)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director

“Terry Lyons” Director

Martinrea International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Year ended Year ended Note December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 SALES $ 3,863,659 $ 3,662,900 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets) (3,090,966 ) (2,954,142 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production) (186,592 ) (152,597 ) Total cost of sales (3,277,558 ) (3,106,739 ) GROSS MARGIN 586,101 556,161 Research and development costs 18 (38,035 ) (26,564 ) Selling, general and administrative (239,683 ) (232,313 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production) (14,729 ) (10,701 ) Amortization of customer contracts and relationships (2,082 ) (2,140 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 932 (462 ) Impairment of assets 9 (18,502 ) (5,436 ) Restructuring costs 11 (8,165 ) (2,073 ) OPERATING INCOME 265,837 276,472 Share of loss of an associate 8 (2,009 ) - Finance expense 20 (37,997 ) (27,358 ) Other finance expense 20 (786 ) (2,288 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 225,045 246,826 Income tax expense 15 (43,824 ) (60,943 ) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 181,221 $ 185,883 Basic earnings per share 17 $ 2.20 $ 2.15 Diluted earnings per share 17 $ 2.19 $ 2.14

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 181,221 $ 185,883 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to net income Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (69,195 ) 72,610 Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized gain (loss) in fair value of financial instruments 3,735 (6,036 ) Reclassification of loss to net income 1,288 420 Items that will not be reclassified to net income Change in fair value of investments (776 ) (2,867 ) Transfer of unrealized gain on investments to retained earnings on change in accounting method (note 8) (4,314 ) - Share of other comprehensive loss of an associate (26 ) - Remeasurement of defined benefit plans (3,781 ) 4,079 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (73,069 ) 68,206 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD $ 108,152 $ 254,089

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.







Martinrea International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated other Contributed comprehensive Retained Capital stock surplus income earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 $ 713,425 $ 41,981 $ 94,268 $ 108,825 $ 958,499 Net income for the period - - - 185,883 185,883 Compensation expense related to stock options - 651 - - 651 Dividends ($0.165 per share) - - - (14,213 ) (14,213 ) Exercise of employee stock options 2,523 (616 ) - - 1,907 Repurchase of common shares (17,699 ) - - (7,814 ) (25,513 ) Estimated repurchase of common shares subsequent to year-end under an automatic share repurchase program with a broker (18,092 ) - - (5,779 ) (23,871 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 4,079 4,079 Foreign currency translation differences - - 72,610 - 72,610 Change in fair value of investments - - (2,867 ) - (2,867 ) Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized loss in fair value of financial instruments - - (6,036 ) - (6,036 ) Reclassification of loss to net income - - 420 - 420 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 680,157 42,016 158,395 270,981 1,151,549 Net income for the period - - - 181,221 181,221 Compensation expense related to stock options - 1,195 - - 1,195 Dividends ($0.18 per share) - - - (14,738 ) (14,738 ) Exercise of employee stock options 2,681 (762 ) - - 1,919 Repurchase of common shares (21,416 ) - - (12,552 ) (33,968 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (3,781 ) (3,781 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - (69,195 ) - (69,195 ) Change in fair value of investments - - (776 ) - (776 ) Transfer of unrealized gain on investments to retained earnings on change in accounting method (note 8) - - (4,314 ) 4,314 - Share of other comprehensive loss of an associate - - (26 ) - (26 ) Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized gain in fair value of financial instruments - - 3,735 - 3,735 Reclassification of loss to net income - - 1,288 - 1,288 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 $ 661,422 $ 42,449 $ 89,107 $ 425,445 $ 1,218,423

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income for the period $ 181,221 $ 185,883 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 201,321 163,298 Amortization of customer contracts and relationships 2,082 2,140 Amortization of development costs 13,779 11,342 Impairment of assets (note 9) 18,502 5,436 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange forward contracts (418 ) (66 ) Loss on warrants (note 8) 251 1,887 Finance expense (including interest on lease liabilities) 37,997 27,358 Income tax expense 43,824 60,943 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (932 ) 462 Deferred and restricted share units expense 8,224 2,454 Stock options expense 1,195 651 Share of loss of an associate 2,009 - Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense 4,140 4,066 Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits (4,751 ) (4,842 ) 508,444 461,012 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Trade and other receivables 12,824 (7,550 ) Inventories 70,085 (91,590 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (3,700 ) (6,964 ) Trade, other payables and provisions (80,492 ) 69,352 507,161 424,260 Interest paid (41,916 ) (30,855 ) Income taxes paid (63,698 ) (96,703 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 401,547 $ 296,702 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase in long-term debt (net of addition to deferred financing fees) 91,449 114,496 Repayment of long-term debt (30,575 ) (57,710 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (27,898 ) - Dividends paid (14,943 ) (12,999 ) Exercise of employee stock options 1,919 1,907 Repurchase of common shares (57,841 ) (25,513 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (37,889 ) $ 20,181 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)* (284,011 ) (309,049 ) Capitalized development costs (10,747 ) (14,171 ) Investment in NanoXplore Inc. (note 8) (29,477 ) (680 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,166 1,577 Upfront recovery of development costs incurred 5,563 2,566 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (312,506 ) $ (319,757 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,341 ) 1,843 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 48,811 (1,031 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 70,162 71,193 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 118,973 $ 70,162

*As at December 31, 2019, $49,120 (December 31, 2018 - $45,341) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables and provisions.

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.