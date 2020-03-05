HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) today reported net loss attributable to the Company for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“current quarter”) of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $60.4 million compared to net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $58.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (“preceding quarter”). Era reported net loss attributable to the Company of $3.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (“current year”) on operating revenues of $226.1 million compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $221.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 (“prior year”).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) was $10.1 million in the current quarter compared to $10.3 million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items was $13.7 million in the current quarter compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter. Special items in the current quarter consisted of a $1.6 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter, a $1.0 million non-cash charge due to the impairment of an intangible asset related to the Company’s subsidiary in Colombia and $1.0 million of non-routine professional services fees related to the expected merger with Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"). Special items in the preceding quarter consisted of $0.2 million in non-routine professional services fees related to the expected merger with Bristow. EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains on asset dispositions, as well as the aforementioned special items, was $10.6 million in the current quarter compared to $9.7 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on asset dispositions were $3.1 million in the current quarter compared to $0.8 million in the preceding quarter.

On January 24, 2020, Era and Bristow announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies in an all-stock transaction, creating a financially stronger global industry leader with enhanced size and diversification.

"We remain very excited about the expected merger with Bristow, which we believe will create substantial value for the stakeholders of both companies," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Era Group Inc. "As previously disclosed, the merger is expected to close in the second half of this year."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $1.5 million higher in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter primarily due to higher U.S. oil and gas revenues and the full quarter impact of emergency response services contracts that commenced in the preceding quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower international oil and gas revenues and lower dry-leasing revenues in the current quarter.

Operating expenses were consistent with the preceding quarter.

Administrative and general expenses were $2.2 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to increased compensation costs and higher professional services fees related to the expected merger with Bristow.

In the current quarter, the Company sold two medium helicopters and disposed of capital parts, resulting in net gains of $3.1 million. In the preceding quarter, the Company sold three light twin helicopters, two hangar facilities and other property and equipment for net gains of $0.8 million.

Foreign currency gains were $0.1 million in the current quarter primarily due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Brazilian real. Foreign currency losses were $0.7 million in the preceding quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the Brazilian real.

Income tax benefit was $1.1 million in the current quarter compared to income tax expense in the preceding quarter of $0.5 million, primarily due to impairment charges recognized in the current quarter.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the current quarter were $8.4 million higher compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 (“prior year quarter”) primarily due to higher utilization of helicopters in oil and gas operations and the commencement of new emergency response services and dry-leasing contracts.

Operating expenses were $2.5 million higher compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and other expenses related to increased activity in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower repairs and maintenance costs.

Administrative and general expenses were $2.0 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to increased compensation costs and higher professional services fees related to the expected merger with Bristow.

In the current quarter, the Company sold two medium helicopters and disposed of capital parts, resulting in net gains of $3.1 million. In the prior year quarter, the Company disposed of one H225 heavy helicopter via a sales-type lease and disposed of capital parts for a net loss of $0.7 million.

Income tax benefit was $0.6 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to higher pre-tax losses in the prior year quarter.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $0.7 million in the current quarter compared to $5.8 million in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA was $10.1 million in the current quarter compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items was $13.7 million in the current quarter compared to $5.0 million in the prior year quarter. Special items in the current quarter were discussed above. Special items in the prior year quarter consisted of a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter and $0.6 million of equity earnings from the Company’s Dart Holding Company Ltd. (“Dart”) joint venture. EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains on asset dispositions, as well as the aforementioned special items, was $10.6 million in the current quarter compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gains on asset dispositions were $3.1 million in the current quarter compared to losses of $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year Results

Operating revenues were $4.4 million higher in the current year primarily due to the commencement of new dry-leasing and emergency response services contracts. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from U.S. oil and gas operations primarily due to lower utilization.

Operating expenses were $3.0 million higher in the current year primarily due to increased repairs and maintenance and personnel costs.

Administrative and general expenses were $6.8 million lower in the current year primarily due to the absence of professional services fees related to litigation that was settled in the prior year, partially offset by higher compensation costs.

Depreciation expense was $1.9 million lower in the current year primarily due to the disposition of assets and certain assets becoming fully depreciated subsequent to the prior year.

Interest income was $1.4 million higher in the current year primarily due to interest earned on the Company's higher cash balances and sales-type leases.

Interest expense was $1.3 million lower in the current year primarily due to lower debt balances and the write-off of deferred debt issuance costs related to the amendment of the Company’s Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility in the prior year.

Income tax benefit was $0.7 million in the current year primarily due to pre-tax losses. Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the prior year primarily due to the recognition of litigation settlement proceeds.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $3.6 million in the current year compared to net income of $13.9 million in the prior year.

EBITDA was $43.2 million in the current year compared to $69.0 million in the prior year. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items was $37.9 million in the current year compared to $36.8 million in the prior year. Special items in the current year consisted of $1.5 million in non-routine professional services fees related to the expected merger with Bristow, a $1.6 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter, a $1.0 million non-cash charge due to the impairment of an intangible asset related to the Company’s subsidiary in Colombia, $9.9 million of equity earnings related to the Dart joint venture, a $0.6 million loss on the sale of corporate securities, and a less than $0.1 million loss on the extinguishment of debt. Special items in the prior year consisted of $2.2 million of equity earnings related to the Dart joint venture, $42.0 million in litigation settlement proceeds, $11.2 million in non-routine professional services fees related to the settled litigation, a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter, and a $0.2 million gain on the extinguishment of debt related to a previously settled tax dispute in Brazil. EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains on asset dispositions, as well as the aforementioned special items, was $34.2 million in the current year compared to $35.2 million in the prior year. Gains on asset dispositions were $3.7 million in the current year compared to $1.6 million in the prior year.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019 , the Company had $117.4 million in cash balances and $124.3 million of remaining availability under its Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”), for total liquidity of $241.7 million. As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s senior secured leverage ratio, as defined in the Facility, was 0.3x compared to the covenant requirement of not more than 3.25x, and the Company’s interest coverage ratio, as defined in the Facility, was 3.2x compared to the covenant requirement of not less than 1.75x.

Capital Commitments

The Company had unfunded capital commitments of $80.5 million as of December 31, 2019, consisting primarily of orders for new helicopters. The Company may terminate all of its capital commitments without further liability other than aggregate liquidated damages of $2.1 million.

Included in these capital commitments are agreements to purchase three AW189 heavy helicopters and five AW169 light twin helicopters. The AW189 helicopters are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. Delivery dates for the AW169 helicopters have not been determined. In addition, the Company had outstanding options to purchase up to ten additional AW189 helicopters. If these options are exercised, the helicopters would be scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era provides helicopters and related services to customers and third-party helicopter operators in other countries, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements concerning management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated performance and financial condition and other similar matters involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements of results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others, risks related to the Company’s recently announced combination with Bristow Group Inc. (“Bristow”), including: the ability of Bristow and the Company to obtain necessary shareholder approvals, the ability to satisfy all necessary conditions on the anticipated closing timeline or at all, the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted relating to the Merger, conditions imposed in order to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Merger, the costs incurred to consummate the Merger, the possibility that the expected synergies from the Merger will not be realized, difficulties related to the integration of the two companies, disruption from the anticipated Merger making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees, regulators or suppliers, and the diversion of management time and attention to the anticipated combination; the Company’s dependence on, and the cyclical and volatile nature of, offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production activity, and the impact of general economic conditions and fluctuations in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas on such activity levels; the Company’s reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of its customer base resulting from bankruptcies or consolidation; risks that the Company’s customers reduce or cancel contracted services or tender processes or obtain comparable services through other forms of transportation; dependence on United States (“U.S.”) government agency contracts that are subject to budget appropriations; cost savings initiatives implemented by the Company’s customers; risks inherent in operating helicopters; the Company’s ability to maintain an acceptable safety record and level of reliability; the impact of increased U.S. and foreign government regulation and legislation, including potential government implemented moratoriums on drilling activities; the impact of a grounding of all or a portion of the Company’s fleet for extended periods of time or indefinitely on the Company’s business, including its operations and ability to service customers, results of operations or financial condition and/or the market value of the affected helicopter(s); the Company’s ability to successfully expand into other geographic and aviation service markets; risks associated with political instability, governmental action, war, acts of terrorism, trade policies and changes in the economic condition in any foreign country where the Company does business, which may result in expropriation, nationalization, confiscation or deprivation of the Company’s assets or result in claims of a force majeure situation; the impact of declines in the global economy and financial markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company’s asset values and cost to purchase helicopters, spare parts and related services; risks related to investing in new lines of aviation service without realizing the expected benefits; risks of engaging in competitive processes or expending significant resources for strategic opportunities, with no guaranty of recoupment; the Company’s reliance on a small number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ongoing need to replace aging helicopters; the Company’s reliance on the secondary helicopter market to dispose of used helicopters and parts; the Company’s reliance on information technology and potential harm from cyber-security incidents; the impact of allocation of risk between the Company and its customers; the liability, legal fees and costs in connection with providing emergency response services; adverse weather conditions and seasonality; risks associated with the Company’s debt structure; the Company’s counterparty credit risk exposure; the impact of operational and financial difficulties of the Company’s joint ventures and partners and the risks associated with identifying and securing joint venture partners when needed; conflict with the other owners of the Company’s non-wholly owned subsidiaries and other equity investees; adverse results of legal proceedings; significant increases in fuel costs; the Company’s ability to obtain insurance coverage and the adequacy and availability of such coverage; the possibility of labor problems; the attraction and retention of qualified personnel; restrictions on the amount of foreign ownership of the Company’s common stock; and various other matters and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these statements constitute Era Group's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, the foregoing should not be considered a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties. The words "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. Era Group disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in Era Group's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based. The forward-looking statements in this release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the Company's businesses, particularly those mentioned under "Risk Factors" in Era Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Era Group's current reporting on Form 8-K (if any).

The Facility requires that the Company maintain certain financial ratios on a rolling four-quarter basis. The interest coverage ratio is a trailing four-quarter quotient of (i) EBITDA (as defined in the Facility) less dividends and distributions divided by (ii) interest expense. The interest coverage ratio is not a measure of operating performance or liquidity defined by GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The senior secured leverage ratio is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of secured debt for borrowed money, capital lease obligations and guaranties of obligations of non-consolidated entities by (ii) EBITDA (as defined in the Facility). The senior secured leverage ratio is not a measure of operating performance or liquidity defined by GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA is calculated differently under the Facility than as presented elsewhere in this release.

ERA GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Operating revenues $ 60,377 $ 52,016 $ 226,059 $ 221,676 Costs and expenses: Operating 39,508 37,018 154,546 151,523 Administrative and general 11,366 9,412 38,278 45,126 Depreciation and amortization 9,337 9,530 37,619 39,541 Total costs and expenses 60,211 55,960 230,443 236,190 Gains (losses) on asset dispositions, net 3,095 (694 ) 3,657 1,575 Litigation settlement proceeds — — — 42,000 Loss on impairment (2,551 ) (991 ) (2,551 ) (991 ) Operating income (loss) 710 (5,629 ) (3,278 ) 28,070 Other income (expense): Interest income 845 818 3,487 2,042 Interest expense (3,517 ) (3,485 ) (13,874 ) (15,131 ) Loss on sale of investments — — (569 ) — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 102 77 (472 ) (1,018 ) Gains (losses) on debt extinguishment — — (13 ) 175 Other, net (3 ) 33 (28 ) 54 Total other income (expense) (2,573 ) (2,557 ) (11,469 ) (13,878 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings (1,863 ) (8,186 ) (14,747 ) 14,192 Income tax expense (benefit), net (1,052 ) (1,609 ) (731 ) 2,940 Income (loss) before equity earnings (811 ) (6,577 ) (14,016 ) 11,252 Equity earnings, net of tax — 629 9,935 2,206 Net income (loss) (811 ) (5,948 ) (4,081 ) 13,458 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary 131 154 488 464 Net income (loss) attributable to Era Group Inc. $ (680 ) $ (5,794 ) $ (3,593 ) $ 13,922 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.64 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 20,652,207 21,251,638 21,009,362 21,167,550 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 20,653,699 21,251,638 21,010,715 21,180,490 EBITDA $ 10,146 $ 4,640 $ 43,194 $ 69,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,662 $ 5,002 $ 37,861 $ 36,820 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 10,567 $ 5,696 $ 34,204 $ 35,245

ERA GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Total revenues $ 60,377 $ 58,909 $ 55,480 $ 51,293 $ 52,016 Costs and expenses: Operating 39,508 39,522 38,820 36,696 37,018 Administrative and general 11,366 9,142 8,895 8,875 9,412 Depreciation and amortization 9,337 9,312 9,520 9,450 9,530 Total costs and expenses 60,211 57,976 57,235 55,021 55,960 Gains (losses) on asset dispositions, net 3,095 754 (68 ) (124 ) (694 ) Loss on impairment (2,551 ) — — — (991 ) Operating income (loss) 710 1,687 (1,823 ) (3,852 ) (5,629 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 845 956 934 752 818 Interest expense (3,517 ) (3,464 ) (3,432 ) (3,461 ) (3,485 ) Loss on sale of investments — — (569 ) — — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 102 (718 ) 270 (126 ) 77 Loss on debt extinguishment — — (13 ) — — Other, net (3 ) (5 ) (9 ) (11 ) 33 Total other income (expense) (2,573 ) (3,231 ) (2,819 ) (2,846 ) (2,557 ) Loss before income taxes and equity earnings (1,863 ) (1,544 ) (4,642 ) (6,698 ) (8,186 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,052 ) 515 1,394 (1,588 ) (1,609 ) Loss before equity earnings (811 ) (2,059 ) (6,036 ) (5,110 ) (6,577 ) Equity earnings (losses), net of tax — — 10,910 (975 ) 629 Net income (loss) (811 ) (2,059 ) 4,874 (6,085 ) (5,948 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary 131 149 66 142 154 Net income (loss) attributable to Era Group Inc. $ (680 ) $ (1,910 ) $ 4,940 $ (5,943 ) $ (5,794 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 20,652,207 20,625,408 21,448,115 21,323,312 21,251,638 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 20,653,699 20,629,328 21,448,115 21,323,312 21,251,638 EBITDA $ 10,146 $ 10,276 $ 18,286 $ 4,486 $ 4,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,662 $ 10,458 $ 8,112 $ 5,629 $ 5,002 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 10,567 $ 9,704 $ 8,180 $ 5,753 $ 5,696

ERA GROUP INC.

OPERATING REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Oil and gas: (1) U.S. $ 37,462 $ 36,226 $ 33,270 $ 32,466 $ 33,876 International 13,655 14,740 14,499 13,616 13,357 Total oil and gas 51,117 50,966 47,769 46,082 47,233 Dry-leasing 3,911 4,250 4,287 3,463 2,938 Emergency response 5,349 3,693 3,424 1,748 1,845 $ 60,377 $ 58,909 $ 55,480 $ 51,293 $ 52,016

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (2)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Oil and gas: (1) U.S. 5,644 6,181 5,689 5,101 5,235 International 2,396 2,599 2,548 2,224 2,410 Total oil and gas 8,040 8,780 8,237 7,325 7,645 Emergency Response 120 144 110 76 90 8,160 8,924 8,347 7,401 7,735

____________________

Primarily oil and gas services, but also includes revenues and flight hours from utility services. Does not include hours flown by helicopters in the Company's dry-leasing line of service.

ERA GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,366 $ 107,736 $ 88,430 $ 49,612 $ 50,753 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 37,964 37,176 35,658 37,178 37,109 Tax receivables 2,860 2,705 2,680 2,843 3,187 Other 15,421 11,567 16,478 7,204 2,343 Inventories, net 20,066 20,826 21,004 20,893 20,673 Prepaid expenses 2,184 2,851 2,822 2,233 1,807 Total current assets 195,861 182,861 167,072 119,963 115,872 Property and equipment 895,063 901,580 918,972 918,252 917,161 Accumulated depreciation (338,164 ) (334,730 ) (336,825 ) (327,444 ) (317,967 ) Net property and equipment 556,899 566,850 582,147 590,808 599,194 Operating lease right-of-use

9,468 9,907 8,080 8,460 — Equity investments and advances — — — 24,427 27,112 Intangible assets 96 1,094 1,098 1,102 1,107 Other assets 2,191 6,363 6,487 21,081 21,578 Total assets $ 764,515 $ 767,075 $ 764,884 $ 765,841 $ 764,863 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 12,923 $ 11,940 $ 13,467 $ 12,643 $ 13,161 Accrued wages and benefits 10,554 8,960 8,222 5,524 9,267 Accrued interest 520 3,321 536 3,376 569 Accrued income taxes 3,612 2,945 938 2,874 973 Accrued other taxes 937 1,986 1,410 1,414 1,268 Accrued contingencies 598 548 647 656 630 Current portion of long-term debt 18,317 1,845 1,859 1,938 2,058 Other current liabilities 3,315 2,851 2,902 3,092 878 Total current liabilities 50,776 34,396 29,981 31,517 28,804 Long-term debt 141,832 158,731 158,981 159,961 160,217 Deferred income taxes 103,793 105,440 106,929 104,824 108,357 Operating lease liabilities

7,815 8,166 6,387 6,773 — Deferred gains and other liabilities 745 850 850 721 747 Total liabilities 304,961 307,583 303,128 303,796 298,125 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,812 2,945 3,094 3,160 3,302 Equity: Era Group Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 224 224 224 224 219 Additional paid-in capital 452,009 451,103 449,687 448,690 447,298 Retained earnings 14,692 15,372 17,282 12,342 18,285 Treasury shares, at cost (10,183 ) (10,152 ) (8,531 ) (2,481 ) (2,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax — — — 110 110 Total equity 456,742 456,547 458,662 458,885 463,436 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 764,515 $ 767,075 $ 764,884 $ 765,841 $ 764,863

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company’s management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Net Income $ (811 ) $ (2,059 ) $ 4,874 $ (6,085 ) $ (5,948 ) $ (4,081 ) $ 13,458 Depreciation and amortization 9,337 9,312 9,520 9,450 9,530 37,619 39,541 Interest income (845 ) (956 ) (934 ) (752 ) (818 ) (3,487 ) (2,042 ) Interest expense 3,517 3,464 3,432 3,461 3,485 13,874 15,131 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,052 ) 515 1,394 (1,588 ) (1,609 ) (731 ) 2,940 EBITDA $ 10,146 $ 10,276 $ 18,286 $ 4,486 $ 4,640 $ 43,194 $ 69,028 Special items (1) 3,516 182 (10,174 ) 1,143 362 (5,333 ) (32,208 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,662 $ 10,458 $ 8,112 $ 5,629 $ 5,002 $ 37,861 $ 36,820 (Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (3,095 ) (754 ) 68 124 694 (3,657 ) (1,575 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 10,567 $ 9,704 $ 8,180 $ 5,753 $ 5,696 $ 34,204 $ 35,245

(1) Special items include the following:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Non-routine professional services fees related to the Bristow merger $ 965 $ 182 $ 154 $ 168 $ — $ 1,469 $ — H225 impairment 1,557 — — — 991 1,557 991 Flight certificate impairment 994 — — — — 994 — Equity (earnings) losses — — (10,910 ) 975 (629 ) (9,935 ) (2,206 ) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment — — 13 — — 13 (175 ) Loss on sale of investment — — 569 — — 569 — Litigation settlement proceeds — — — — — — (42,000 ) Non-routine litigation expenses — — — — — — 11,182 $ 3,516 $ 182 $ (10,174 ) $ 1,143 $ 362 $ (5,333 ) $ (32,208 )

Free Cash Flow represents the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees paid in relation to the expected merger with Bristow. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company’s ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company’s liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,708 $ 9,970 $ 7,240 $ 2,635 $ 4,002 Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 4,000 9,252 — — 70 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,390 ) (2,588 ) (1,268 ) (1,312 ) (1,530 ) Free cash flow $ 10,318 $ 16,634 $ 5,972 $ 1,323 $ 2,542 Plus: Non-routine professional services fees(2) 329 237 — 168 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 10,647 $ 16,871 $ 5,972 $ 1,491 $ 2,542

____________________

(2) Non-routine professional services fees, related to the expected merger with Bristow.

ERA GROUP INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited) Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Heavy: S92 4 4 4 4 4 H225 1 1 1 1 1 AW189 4 4 4 4 4 9 9 9 9 9 Medium: AW139 36 36 36 36 36 S76 C+/C++ 5 5 5 5 5 B212 3 5 5 5 5 44 46 46 46 46 Light—twin engine: A109 7 7 7 7 7 EC135 10 10 13 13 13 BO105 3 3 3 3 3 20 20 23 23 23 Light—single engine: A119 13 13 13 13 13 AS350 17 17 17 17 17 30 30 30 30 30 Total Helicopters 103 105 108 108 108

____________________

Note: Era owns and controls all of its helicopters.