TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) (TSX: FAH.U) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with Fairfax Africa’s US$500 million universal shelf renewal.



The shelf prospectus renewal allows Fairfax Africa to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to US$500 million of debt, equity or other securities. Should Fairfax Africa offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.

A copy of the short form base shelf prospectus in connection with the shelf renewal may be obtained from Fairfax Africa, Keir Hunt, Corporate Secretary at (416) 646-4180, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2N7 or electronically at www.sedar.com.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

