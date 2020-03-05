TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought forward at the Company’s annual and special meeting (“Meeting”) held earlier today, including the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditor, reapproval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan, and approval of the Company’s omnibus equity and deferred share unit plans.
The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated January 29, 2020, were elected directors as set out below:
|Director
|Votes For %
|Votes for Total
|Maryse Belanger
|99.97
|24,317,613
|Wayne Drier
|99.97
|24,317,679
|Alan Ferry
|98.98
|24,075,513
|Alex Holmes
|99.77
|24,269,553
|Christian Milau
|99.75
|24,263,593
|Ted O’Connor
|99.76
|24,265,909
|Dr. Laurence Stefan
|99.76
|24,265,737
Detailed voting results will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Plateau Energy Metals
Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.
