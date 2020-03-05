New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Fabric, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868747/?utm_source=GNW



The global waterproof breathable textiles market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.7%. Increasing demand for comfortable and high-performance apparel that provides protection from environmental factors such as wind and rain is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Waterproof breathable textiles are lightweight, durable, and easy to dry and care, which makes them ideal for outdoor activities. Increasing participation in activities such as camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, kayaking, and boating is expected to propel the demand for protective clothing and accessories such as raincoats, windbreakers, tents, footwear, thereby impacting the industry positively.



Technological advancements in the textile industry to produce apparel using biomimetic and smart breathable fabrics are expected to contribute to market growth. Additionally, the technological advancements in the areas of cost-effective manufacturing of waterproof breathable textiles are expected to boost the demand for these products.



Major industry participants are making considerable investments in the development of eco-friendly products to cater to the rising preference for sustainable apparel. Furthermore, rapid changes in consumer preferences in terms of fashion trends are nudging the manufacturers to strengthen their merchandising capabilities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In 2019, the polyurethane segment accounted for 41.3% of the market in terms of volume, on account of its durability, versatility, and low-cost properties, which makes it suitable for manufacturing cost-effective waterproof breathable textiles

• The general clothing and accessories segment is projected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to rising demand for the clothing products with lightweight, high strength, waterproof, and insulating properties

• The membranes segment held a 74.1% share of fabric segment in terms of volume in 2019, on account of its superior vapor permeability and waterproofing properties thereby making it suitable for application in manufacturing of lightweight waterproof apparels

• Burgeoning consumption for the sports apparels coupled with anticipated rise in demand for winterwear and protective footwear are expected to propel the growth of the market in U.S. at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period

• Considerable improvements in the production technologies such as production of extremely thin membranes, membrane incorporation method, and coating techniques are having a significant impact on waterproof breathable textiles market growth

• Leading manufacturers are collaborating with specialists in the fields of biochemistry, chemistry, material research, and graphic design to improve the properties and functionalities of the products.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868747/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001