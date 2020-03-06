— High-performance computing leadership, disruptive solutions and sustained execution to drive significant growth across $79 billion data center, PC and gaming markets1 —
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its Financial Analyst Day, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) detailed plans for its next phase of growth driven by multi-generational high-performance CPU and GPU roadmaps and aggressive technology investments designed to deliver leadership products and disruptive solutions.
“Our multi-generational computing and graphics roadmaps are designed to significantly accelerate revenue growth and deliver strong shareholder returns,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “We are focused on relentlessly executing our leadership IP roadmaps and aggressively introducing advanced technologies to drive sustained market share gains across the large and growing high-performance PC, gaming and data center markets.”
Technology Updates
Having shipped more than 260 million “Zen” x86 cores in our AMD Ryzen™ and AMD EPYC™ processors, AMD shared plans to build on this success with next-generation CPU core, packaging and interconnect innovations:
To address the growing number and diversity of GPU workloads, AMD announced a multi-generational roadmap to deliver two optimized graphics architectures for gaming and data center compute markets:
Data Center Market Updates
Since 2017, AMD has delivered significant innovation to the data center market. AMD outlined an aggressive roadmap of leadership products, building on the execution of its first and second generation AMD EPYC server processors, and detailed its plans to drive continuous innovation across a wide range of growing markets within the data center:
Computing and Graphics Market Updates
AMD is well positioned to drive sustained growth in the PC and gaming markets with its leadership AMD Ryzen™ processors, AMD Radeon™ graphics and semi-custom products. Since 2017, AMD has nearly doubled both client unit shipments and market share, built off a broad portfolio of performance-leading desktop, high-end desktop (HEDT) and notebook processors. In the gaming segment, AMD partners with world-class brands to bring AMD Radeon graphics to more than 500 million gamers on the most popular devices, with the opportunity to address 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. With Microsoft and Sony, AMD has established long-term relationships to continue market leadership as the number one silicon provider for game consoles.
In 2020 and beyond, AMD sees significant opportunities to drive continued growth across its computing and graphics portfolio:
Statement on COVID-19
As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to evolve, the health and wellbeing of AMD employees, customers, partners and the members of the communities in which we operate are of the utmost importance. AMD greatly appreciates the commitment of the individuals and organizations working tirelessly to address this public health situation globally.
At its 2020 Financial Analyst Day, AMD reiterated its first quarter 2020 financial guidance. AMD expects the impact from COVID-19 in the first quarter to be modest, potentially resulting in revenue coming in at the lower end of the guidance of approximately $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Full year 2020 financial guidance remains unchanged.
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.
