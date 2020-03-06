New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon Carbide Market by Device, Wafer Size, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04927586/?utm_source=GNW





SiC bare die segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Among devices, the market for SiC bare die is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is projected due to the rising adoption of bare die in automotive, power electronics, and defense industries.



Market for the 6 inch and above segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among wafer size, the 6 inch and above segment is projected to lead the silicon carbide market and with the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth is attributed to an increase in R&D investments and a shift of power electronics manufacturers.



EV motor drives application the silicon carbide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

EV motor drives application of silicon carbide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to increasing silicon carbide device penetration in electric vehicles (EVs), as it helps in better battery management and reduces weight and sizes.



As the sale of EVs is increasing day-by-day, it increases the growth of the EV motor drives too.



The market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.SiC devices such as SiC diode, MOSFET, module, and bare die has the ability to increase efficiency and reduce charging time of electric and hybrid electric vehicles.



Moreover, they are available in compact sizes and lightweight.



North America to hold the second-largest share of the global silicon carbide market in 2020.

North America is the second-largest market of silicon carbide due to the increasing use of silicon carbide devices in power supplies and inverters application.The electric vehicle motor drives segment is expected to reinforce the silicon carbide market during the forecast period.



Moreover, the presence of key players in the region also supports the growth of the market.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: C Level – 40%, Managers – 24%, Others – 36%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, RoW – 12%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Infineon Technologies AG (Munich, Germany)

• CREE, INC. (North Carolina, US)

• ROHM Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Geneva, Switzerland)

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• ON Semiconductor Corporation (Arizona, US)

• General Electric (Massachusetts, US)

• Renesas Electronics Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• UnitedSiC (New Jersey, US)

• GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. (Virginia, US)

• Ascatron (Stockholm, Sweden)

• SEMIKRON (Nuremberg, Germany)

• Microchip Technology Incorporated (Arizona, US)

• Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• Powerex Inc. (Pennsylvania, US)



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the silicon carbide market based on device, wafer size, application, vertical, and region.Based on the device, the silicon carbide market has been segmented into SiC Discrete Device and Bare Die.



Based on wafer size, the market has been divided into 4 Inch, 6 Inch and Above, and 2 Inch.Based on application, the silicon carbide market has been classified into Power Supplies and Inverters, Industrial Motor Drives, Solar Power Systems, Power Grid Devices, Lighting Control Systems, Wind Turbines, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), EV Charging Stations, Flame Detectors, Electronic Combat Systems, High-Voltage Direct Current Systems (HVDC), EV Motor Drives, RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, and Others.



Based on vertical, the market is segmented into Power Electronics, Energy & Power, Renewable Power Generation, Automotive, Defense, Telecommunication, and Others. The market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the silicon carbide market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.

2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions adopted by major market players.

