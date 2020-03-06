New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112907/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon Wafers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$486.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$421.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicon Wafers will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Liquide SA

Avantor Performance Materials

BASF SE

Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Dow Chemical Company

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Limited

JSR Corporation

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Linde AG

Merck KgaA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Pibond Oy

Praxair, Inc.

Sachem Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko KK

SUMCO Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Versum Materials, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112907/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Semiconductors Market: A Preview

Supply Chain in the Semiconductor (IC) Industry

Semiconductor Fabrication Material: An Introductory Prelude

Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator

Global Competitor Market Shares

Semiconductor Fabrication Material Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Air Liquide SA (France)

Avantor? Performance Materials (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (USA)

Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Hitachi Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)

KMG Chemicals Inc. (USA)

Linde AG (Germany)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

Pibond Oy (Finland)

Praxair, Inc. (USA)

Sachem Inc. (USA)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Showa Denko KK (Japan)

SUMCO Corporation (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Versum Materials, Inc. (USA)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shift Towards Digital ICs to Foster Growth

Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for

Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Increased Outsourcing by Fabless Companies to Boost

Semiconductor Foundry Industry - A Boon for Fabrication

Materials Market

Electronic Device Markets: Critical to Semiconductor

Fabrication Material

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for IC Fabrication Material

Opportunity Indicators

Increased Use in LCD TVs Drives Demand

Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver

Automotive Electronics Add to the Demand

Robust Growth in Mobile Phone Subscriptions Augurs Well for

the Market

Smartphones Sales Growth Bodes Well for IC Fabrication

Material Market

Manufacturers Look for Alternative Source of Supply of Rare

Earth Elements

Industry Seeks Investment in New Fabrication Material

Product Innovations & Technology Developments - Critical to

Survival for Suppliers

A Look into Product Markets

Silicon Wafers - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

CMP Slurry Market Positioned for Strong Growth

Technological Developments Drive Expansion in CMP Slurries

Technological Developments Drive Expansion in CMP Slurries

Arsenic Sustains Applications in Electronics Amid Hazardous

Health Effects

Steady Demand for Photoresists

Wet Chemicals

SI GaAs Bulk Substrates - Witness Growing Demand

Developing Markets - The Linchpin for Growth

Migration of Fabrication Material Production to Low Cost

Countries: An Ongoing Trend

Taiwan: A Hot Spot for Semiconductors & A Major Market for

Semiconductor Fabrication Material





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Silicon Wafers (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Photoresists & Adjuncts (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Electronic Gases (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: CMP Materials (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: CMP Materials (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: CMP Materials (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in the

United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Semiconductor Fabrication Material Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Fabrication

Material: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 35: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in France

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Semiconductor Fabrication Material Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Semiconductor Fabrication Material Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Fabrication

Material: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Rest of World Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 57: Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 86

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112907/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001