5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon Wafers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$486.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$421.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silicon Wafers will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Recent Market Activity
Semiconductors Market: A Preview
Supply Chain in the Semiconductor (IC) Industry
Semiconductor Fabrication Material: An Introductory Prelude
Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift Towards Digital ICs to Foster Growth
Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for
Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers
Increased Outsourcing by Fabless Companies to Boost
Semiconductor Foundry Industry - A Boon for Fabrication
Materials Market
Electronic Device Markets: Critical to Semiconductor
Fabrication Material
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for IC Fabrication Material
Opportunity Indicators
Increased Use in LCD TVs Drives Demand
Computing Devices - A Key Growth Driver
Automotive Electronics Add to the Demand
Robust Growth in Mobile Phone Subscriptions Augurs Well for
the Market
Smartphones Sales Growth Bodes Well for IC Fabrication
Material Market
Manufacturers Look for Alternative Source of Supply of Rare
Earth Elements
Industry Seeks Investment in New Fabrication Material
Product Innovations & Technology Developments - Critical to
Survival for Suppliers
A Look into Product Markets
Silicon Wafers - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
CMP Slurry Market Positioned for Strong Growth
Technological Developments Drive Expansion in CMP Slurries
Arsenic Sustains Applications in Electronics Amid Hazardous
Health Effects
Steady Demand for Photoresists
Wet Chemicals
SI GaAs Bulk Substrates - Witness Growing Demand
Developing Markets - The Linchpin for Growth
Migration of Fabrication Material Production to Low Cost
Countries: An Ongoing Trend
Taiwan: A Hot Spot for Semiconductors & A Major Market for
Semiconductor Fabrication Material
