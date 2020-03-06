SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK) (“Silk Road Medical”), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, announced today that effective as of market open on March 6, 2020, its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market® and will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "SILK".



About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investors:

Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:

Joni Ramirez

Merryman Communications

joni@merrymancommunications.com



