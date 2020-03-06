New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Trillion by the year 2025, Disposable Apheresis Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disposable Apheresis Kits will reach a market size of US$78.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$293.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medica SpA

NIKKISO Europe GmbH

Terumo BCT Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile

Environment

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs

Instigates Substantial Opportunities

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic &

Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success

Expensive Nature of Apheresis Therapy

Lack of Awareness among Patients

Shortage of Qualified Donors

Less Emphasis on Developing and Promoting High-Tech Equipment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Apheresis Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cerus Corporation (USA)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

Medica SpA (Italy)

NIKKISO Europe GmbH (Germany)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Widen Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding

Disorders in Surgeries

Increase in Number of Platelet Donors Drives Apheresis Procedures

Donor Apheresis: Dominant Equipment Category

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment to Witness Strong Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use

Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane

Filtration Promises Growth

Neurology - The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA - An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Apheresis Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Apheresis Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Centrifugation (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Centrifugation (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Centrifugation (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Membrane Filtration (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Membrane Filtration (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Membrane Filtration (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Leukapheresis (Procedure) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Leukapheresis (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Leukapheresis (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Procedures (Procedure) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Procedures (Procedure) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Procedures (Procedure) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Neurology (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Neurology (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Neurology (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Hematology (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Hematology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Hematology (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Renal Diseases (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Renal Diseases (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Renal Diseases (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Apheresis Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United States Apheresis Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United States by

Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Apheresis

Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apheresis

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Apheresis Equipment Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Apheresis Equipment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: European Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: European Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 104: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Apheresis Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Apheresis Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: French Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Apheresis Equipment Market in France by Procedure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Apheresis Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 121: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: German Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 133: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Italian Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Apheresis Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Apheresis Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 149: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Apheresis Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Apheresis Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Apheresis Equipment Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Apheresis Equipment Market in Russia by Procedure:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 188: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Apheresis Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Australian Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 220: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 222: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by

Procedure in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 228: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 231: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 240: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 243: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Apheresis Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 248: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Apheresis Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 255: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 256: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 257: Apheresis Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 263: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 264: Apheresis Equipment Market in Latin America :



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Cont

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001