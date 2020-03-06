New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bakery Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069906/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$214.8 Billion by the year 2025, Breads will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Breads will reach a market size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health,
Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer
Market Snapshots
Trends and Drivers Summarized
Recent Market Activity
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked
Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to
Alter Processes
Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat
Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong
Market Penetration
Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing
Countries Spearhead Growth
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in
Developing Countries
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bakery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aryzta AG
La Brea Bakery
Associated British Foods plc
Allied Bakeries
George Weston Foods Ltd.
BAB Systems, Inc.
Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG
Bakers Delight
Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni
BreadTalk Group Limited
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Campbell Soup Company
Arnott’s Biscuits Limited
Pepperidge Farm, Inc.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Finsbury Food Group
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Tasty Baking Company
Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.
Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.
Bimbo Bakeries USA
Canada Bread Company Limited
Harry-Brot GmbH
Hostess Brands Inc.
Hovis Ltd.
JAB Holding Company
Bruegger’s Enterprises, Inc.
Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.
Kellogg Company
Lantmännen Unibake
Lieken AG
McDonald’s Corporation
McKee Foods Corporation
Mondelez International, Inc
Nestlé SA
Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
Savor Street Foods
Strauss Group Ltd.
The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd.
Tyson Foods, Inc.
Warburtons, Ltd.
Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.
Yildiz Holding A.S.
pladis
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market
Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads
Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads
Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing
Health Drive
Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant
High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global
Bread Market
Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down
Volume Growth
Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for
Sweet & Savory Biscuits
Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits
A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands
Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in
the Breakfast Cereals Segment
Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for
Sweet Bakery Products
Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked
Sweet Goods
Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products
Market
The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market
Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products
Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda
Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance
Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in
Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products
Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives
Demand for Alternative Ingredients
Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural
Cocoa
Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in
Baked Goods
Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in
Bakery Products
Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving
Efforts and Time
Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential
Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration
Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery
Products
Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging
Innovations Drive Market Adoption
Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bakery Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bakery Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bakery Products Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Breads (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Breads (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Breads (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Doughnuts (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Doughnuts (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Doughnuts (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cookies (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cookies (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cookies (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bakery Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 19: United States Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Bakery Products Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Bakery Products Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Bakery Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Bakery Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Bakery Products Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bakery Products Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 31: European Bakery Products Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Bakery Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Bakery Products Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Bakery Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Bakery Products Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Bakery Products Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Bakery Products Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Bakery Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Bakery Products Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Bakery Products Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Bakery Products Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Bakery Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Bakery Products Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Bakery Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Bakery Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Bakery Products Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Bakery Products Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Bakery Products Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Bakery Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Bakery Products Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bakery Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Bakery Products Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Bakery Products Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Bakery Products Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Bakery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Bakery Products Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Bakery Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Bakery Products Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Bakery Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Bakery Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Bakery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Bakery Products Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Bakery Products Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Bakery Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Bakery Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Bakery Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Bakery Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Bakery Products Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Bakery Products Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Bakery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Bakery Products Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Bakery Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Bakery Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Bakery Products Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Bakery Products Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 463
Formats available: