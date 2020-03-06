Newark, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global seam tape market is expected to grow from USD 196.42 million in 2017 to USD 336.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

The seam tape market has been witnessing the steady growth from the past few years, owing to increasing growth of sports and outdoor apparel industry. Growth in the sports industry in the emerging countries such as China, Brazil, India, and Argentina, driving the growth of seam tape market. The trend of adhesive films is rapidly replacing traditional sewing technologies, further boosting the growth of market.

Seam tape is the waterproof tape, which created over the seam to sew different panels of the fabric together. Adhesive film that is applied on the sewn seams to keep the garment watertight is known as the seam tapes. Seam tape is the critical link in the chain of waterproof protection and widely utilized in the manufacturing of the protective clothing and accessories for the sports, surgical, military, industrial and chemical sectors.

Global seam tape market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to technological development in the field of textiles. In addition to this, growth of the global sports and outdoor apparel manufacturing industry coupled with increasing demand for the protective clothing the factors driving the global seam tape market. Whereas volatility in the raw material prices is anticipated to prove a major restraining factor for the market growth over the forecast period. On the flip side, increasing demand from developing economies and rising consumer preference for the branded apparels, further providing growth opportunities in the market.

Key players operating in the global seam tape market include are Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Himel Corp., Sealon, Loxy AS, Gerlinger Industries, DingZing, Adhesive Films, San Chemicals, and Essentra among others. To enhance their market position in the global seam tape market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint venture, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance in January 2016, Bemis Associates announced the partnership with the drirelease, a global solutions provider of a patented blend of fibres, to create innovative seam reinforcement tapes (SRTs) by integrating the unique technology of both brands.

In November 2019, Loxy AS announced the acquisition of Bråtens Fabrikker AS, a well-established wool producer, to further enhance the product portfolio using seam tapes.

In April 2017, Toray Industries, announced the launch of ENTRANT WEAR, a highly breathable waterproof apparel with improved waterproofing performance. ENTRANT WEAR seams are produced using hydrophobic polyurethane, with countless micropores. Thus delivering excellent waterproofing performance.

Multi-layered segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.31% over the forecast period

Type segment is divided into single-layered and multi-layered. Multi-layered segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.31% over the forecast period, and also emerged as dominating segment with a 61.38% share of market revenue in 2017. This impressive increase in growth can be attributed to its excellent waterproofing properties as well as and ability to adhere to variety of materials. Multi layered seam tapes are widely used in the footwear, backpacks, and apparels.

Polyurethane segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 83.88 million in 2017

Backing material is segmented into polyurethane, polyvinylchloride and others. Polyurethane segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 83.88 million in 2017. Qualities of high flexibility, abrasion and water resistance have made polyurethane seam tapes the preferred choice in manufacturing of the military, sports and outdoor gears. Polyvinylchloride is projected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period on account its excellent light, and oxygen and water barrier properties.

Sports segment dominated in the global seam tape market and held the market share of 48.91% in 2017

Application segment is categorised into surgical, sports, military, industrial, and others. Sports segment dominated in the global seam tape market and held the market share of 48.91% in 2017. Increasing worldwide emphasis on maintaining health and fitness levels as well as growing sports culture were the driving forces behind this increase in demand. Military segment also accounted for a significant market share in 2017 owing to ongoing worldwide military modernisation activities.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Seam Tape Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the seam tape with a 39.51% share of revenue in 2017. Increase in per capita disposable income and improvement in the living standards is propelling the demand for the sports apparels and accessories such as sports shoes propelled Asia Pacific region emerge as the leader in global demand for the seam tapes. Presence of well-developed apparel manufacturing facilities in India, Vietnam, China and Bangladesh are also boosting the demand for the seam tape in the Asia Pacific region. In addition this, South America region is also anticipated to grow at a robust pace owing to rapid improvement in the living standards as well as well-developed sporting culture.

About the report:

The global seam tape market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Million Meters), imports (Million Meters) and exports (Million Meters). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

