New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$262.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$271.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems will reach a market size of US$830.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$994 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abertis

Sanef

Atlantia S.p.A

Conduent Inc.

Cubic Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

EFKON AG

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC)

G.E.A.

GeoToll

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Perceptics LLC

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Siemens AG

Star Systems International Limited

Thales Group

The Revenue Markets Inc. (TRMI)

Toll Collect GmbH

TransCore Holdings Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road

Infrastructure Development

Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways

Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market

Recent Market Activity

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for

Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution

at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future

Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abertis (Spain)

Sanef (France)

Atlantia S.p.A (Italy)

Conduent, Inc. (USA)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

EFKON AG (Austria)

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC) (Taiwan)

G.E.A. (France)

GeoToll (USA)

International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

Neology, Inc. (USA)

Perceptics LLC (USA)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)

Thales Group (France)

The Revenue Markets, Inc. (TRMI) (USA)

Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)

TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key

Driver of Growth

ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from

the Growing Investments in ITS

Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments

ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management

RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior

Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New

Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology

Limelight

Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for

Success of ETC Projects

Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analysis

Table 7: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in

France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Toll Collection

(ETC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001