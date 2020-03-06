New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$262.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$271.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems will reach a market size of US$830.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$994 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road
Infrastructure Development
Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways
Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market
Recent Market Activity
Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for
Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution
at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future
Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key
Driver of Growth
ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from
the Growing Investments in ITS
Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management
RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior
Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New
Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology
Limelight
Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for
Success of ETC Projects
Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analysis
Table 7: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
