The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$195.9 Billion by the year 2025, Sports Apparel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports Apparel will reach a market size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sports and Fitness Clothing: Blurring Lines of Differentiation
Recent Market Activity
Evolutionary View of Fitness Clothing Market
Global Market Analysis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports & Fitness Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
adidas AG (Germany)
Reebok International Limited (USA)
Anta Sports Products Limited (China)
ASICS Corporation (Japan)
Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)
Elite Sportswear, LP. (USA)
Fila (South Korea)
Gap, Inc. (USA)
Hanesbrands Inc. (USA)
Hosa International Ltd. (China)
Kappa (Italy)
Li Ning Company Limited (China)
lululemon athletica (Canada)
Mizuno Corporation (Japan)
Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA)
NIKE, Inc. (USA)
Patagonia, Inc. (USA)
Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China)
prAna (USA)
Puma SE (Germany)
TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada)
Under Armour, Inc. (USA)
VF Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sports Apparel Sees an Image Makeover
R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry
Managing Value Chain Engenders Cost Competitiveness
Companies Restructure Manufacturing Operations
Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics
Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators
Rise of Performance Apparel - Fueling Efforts on Innovation
3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports
and Fitness Clothing Market
Sports Apparel Trends
Smart Workout Gear - the Next Big Sportswear Trend
Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear Unveils New Opportunities
Emerging Fitness Trends among Millennials Shape the Clothing
Market
Sportswear - Making a Style Statement
Connected Clothing - Onset of a New Era
Women?s Sports and Fitness Apparel Posts Steady Growth
General Apparel Brands Attempt to Enter into Sportswear
Demand for Indoor Sportswear Surges
Casual Active and Sports Wear Gain Huge Popularity among Health
Conscious People
Focus on Women?s Active Wear on Rise
Intimate Sports Apparel - An Emerging Market
Team Sports Apparel - Fuels Growth
Performance Apparel - A Rising Segment
Drivers of the Performance Apparel Market
Ecological Performance Apparel - A New Trend
Performance Outdoor Apparel Spearheads Sports Apparel Demand
Moisture Management - A New Generation Fiber Trend
Sales of Heated Clothing Pick Up
Snow Sports Apparel Market
Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel
Growth of E-Commerce Presents Strong Opportunities
Internet Features Ranked by Consumer Attraction in Sports
Apparel Purchases
Fitness Clothing Trends
Incessant Technological Innovations Dot Fitness Clothing Market
Eco-friendly Fitness Clothing Finds Increasing Takers
Blurring Lines between Exercise Wear and Street Wear
Yoga Pants - Depicting Versatility in Use
Fashionable Swimwear Market On-Rise
Sports Clothing - Technology Innovations for the Future
Innovations Redefining Sports Clothing Technology
Technological Advancements in Activewear
Innovation in Cotton Boosts its Usage in Performance Activewear
Eco-Friendly and Organic Workout Clothes and Activewear for Women
Popular and Technically Advanced Sports & Fitness Wear for Men
Technological Advancements and Future Prospects for Smart Fabrics
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart
Apparels
Circular Design Principles Dominate Sustainable Sportswear Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 316
