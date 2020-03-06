New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Social Networking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010596/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.8 Billion Users by the year 2025, Mobile Social Networking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 65.4 Million Users to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 56.5 Million Users worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Social Networking will reach a market size of 268.1 Million Users by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 521.4 Million Users in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
?Social Connectedness? - A Vital Characteristic of Today?s
Human Being
Recent Market Activity
Facts and Figures in a Nutshell
Soaring Mobile Device User Base Reflect High-Potential
Opportunities
Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market
Expansion
Current and Future Analysis
Emerging Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Social Networking Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Facebook, Inc.
WhatsApp Inc.
Google Inc.
YouTube, LLC
LINE Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
LinkedIn Corporation
Pinterest
Reddit, Inc.
Snap, Inc.
Tencent Holdings Limited
Tumblr, Inc.
Twitter, Inc.
Viber Media S.à r.l
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Social Media Communication Inching towards Becoming More
Visual-Centric
Social Media Companies Embrace Augmented Reality and Virtual
Reality
First Global VR Social Network Enables Meeting Friends in
Virtual Reality
Live Streaming Goes on Mainstream-Facebook Live
Social Media Networks Evolve into New Marketplace
Mobile Social Networking - An Effective Forum for Business
Promotion
Social Media Altering the Dynamics of Communication in the
Corporate World
Expanding Social Media User Base Brings in a Sea Change in
Marketing Landscape
Widening Gap in Social Media Skills at Work
Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the
Transforming Mobile Social Networking Landscape
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform
Campaigns
Not-for-Profit Healthcare Systems Rely on Social Networking to
Educate People
Newbies Fast Gaining Popularity
Chat bots Turning on a New Leaf
Mobile Social Networks - A Lucrative Monetization Opportunity
for Operators
Analyzing Benefits and Risks Associated with Social Networking
Provision for Operators
Benefits
Risks
Key Trends Driving Adoption of Social Media
Live Streaming
Growth of Video
Popularity of Stories
Easier Ways to Express Emotions
Improvements in Social Media Customer Service
Manufacturers Make Phones with Integrated Social Networking
Buttons
Social Media Censorship Impedes Market Growth
Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter
Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage
Women Glued to Mobile Social Networking
Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the
Mobile Social Networking Market
Factors Catalyzing Social Networking to Go ?Mobile?
Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet
Superior Hardware and Processor
Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles
Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Social Networking
Prospects
4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices? Role in Market
Growth
Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth
Mobile Social Networking Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Social Networking Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Social Networking Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Million Users by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mobile Social Networking Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Mobile Social Networking Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mobile Social Networking Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in Million Users for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Review in Million Users: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Mobile Social Networking: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Mobile Social Networking Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Million Users for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Mobile Social Networking Market Growth
Prospects in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Mobile Social Networking Historic Market Analysis in
China in Million Users: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Mobile Social Networking Market Demand
Scenario in Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Mobile Social Networking Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Million Users by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Mobile Social Networking Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Mobile Social Networking Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Scenario in Million Users: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Mobile Social Networking Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Users for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Mobile Social Networking Market Growth
Prospects in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Mobile Social Networking Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Million Users: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Social Networking:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Mobile Social Networking Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Users for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Review in Million Users: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mobile Social Networking Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in Million Users for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile Social Networking Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Users: 2018-2025
Table 28: Mobile Social Networking Market in Rest of Europe in
Million Users: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Mobile Social Networking Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Users by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Mobile Social Networking Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Million Users by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Mobile Social Networking Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Mobile Social Networking Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Users for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Review in Million Users: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Mobile Social Networking Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Users for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Social
Networking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million
Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Mobile Social Networking Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Users for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Mobile Social Networking Market Trends
by Region/Country in Million Users: 2018-2025
Table 41: Mobile Social Networking Market in Latin America in
Million Users by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Mobile Social Networking Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Users: 2018-2025
Table 44: Mobile Social Networking Market in Argentina in
Million Users: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Mobile Social Networking Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Scenario in Million Users: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Mobile Social Networking Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Users for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Mobile Social Networking Historic Market
Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Mobile Social Networking Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Mobile Social Networking Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in Million Users for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Mobile Social Networking Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Users by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Mobile Social Networking Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Million Users: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Mobile Social Networking Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Mobile Social Networking: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Mobile Social Networking Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in Million Users for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018-2025
Table 57: Mobile Social Networking Market in Israel in Million
Users: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Mobile Social Networking Market Growth
Prospects in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Mobile Social Networking Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in Million Users: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Mobile Social Networking Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
Users for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Mobile Social Networking
Historic Market Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Mobile Social Networking Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Users
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Mobile Social Networking Historic
Market Analysis in Million Users: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Mobile Social Networking Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Mobile Social Networking Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in Million Users for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
