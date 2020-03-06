New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aftermarket for PC Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$212.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic will reach a market size of US$629.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aftermarket for PC Accessories: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Large Installed Base of PCs: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Growth
Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Positive Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aftermarket for PC Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adesso, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
Corsair Components, Inc.
Datadesk Technologies, Inc.
Dell, Inc.
ELECOM Co., Ltd.
HP Development Company, L.P.
Kinesis Corporation
Lenovo
Logitech International S.A.
Mad Catz Interactive, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Primax Electronics Ltd.
Razer, Inc.
Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd.
Targus Group International, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wired PC Accessories Experience Demand Deceleration
Wireless PC Accessories Exhibit Incremental Growth
Keyboards: The Dominant Category
Mechanical Keyboards Propagate Substantial Market Opportunities
Ergonomic Designs Enhance Keyboard?s Appeal
Noise-Less Keyboards for Quiet Operations
Gaming Keyboards: The New Growth Driver
PC Mouse Remains the Key Accessory Type
Gaming Mouse Sees Lucrative Opportunities
Ergonomic Mouse Lessen Physical Strain in Mouse Operation
Digital Pen: A Niche Product Segment
PC Monitor Sales on Downward Trajectory
Web Camera Becomes Obsolete
Uptrend in PC Gaming Offers High Growth Opportunities
Key Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional
Facilities Bodes Well
Tablet PCs Emerge as Niche Market Segment
Ultrabooks Widen Market Scope
2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical
Increased Importance of Internet Extends Robust Opportunities
Popular Activities among Global Internet Users
Declining Momentum in the Global PC Shipments Remains A Major
Concern
Key Global Trends Influencing PC Sales: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Electronic (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Electronic (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Electronic (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 10: United States Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Aftermarket for PC Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 22: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 26: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Aftermarket for PC
Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 47: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 59: Indian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aftermarket for PC
Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 74: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Aftermarket for PC Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 95: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 102: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 107: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 82
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: