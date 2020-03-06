New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aftermarket for PC Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$212.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic will reach a market size of US$629.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adesso Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Corsair Components Inc.

Datadesk Technologies Inc.

Dell Inc.

ELECOM Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company L.P.

Kinesis Corporation

Lenovo

Logitech International S.A.

Mad Catz Interactive Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Razer Inc.

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.

Targus Group International Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aftermarket for PC Accessories: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Large Installed Base of PCs: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Positive Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aftermarket for PC Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Adesso, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Corsair Components, Inc.

Datadesk Technologies, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

ELECOM Co., Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Kinesis Corporation

Lenovo

Logitech International S.A.

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Razer, Inc.

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd.

Targus Group International, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Wired PC Accessories Experience Demand Deceleration

Wireless PC Accessories Exhibit Incremental Growth

Keyboards: The Dominant Category

Mechanical Keyboards Propagate Substantial Market Opportunities

Ergonomic Designs Enhance Keyboard?s Appeal

Noise-Less Keyboards for Quiet Operations

Gaming Keyboards: The New Growth Driver

PC Mouse Remains the Key Accessory Type

Gaming Mouse Sees Lucrative Opportunities

Ergonomic Mouse Lessen Physical Strain in Mouse Operation

Digital Pen: A Niche Product Segment

PC Monitor Sales on Downward Trajectory

Web Camera Becomes Obsolete

Uptrend in PC Gaming Offers High Growth Opportunities

Key Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional

Facilities Bodes Well

Tablet PCs Emerge as Niche Market Segment

Ultrabooks Widen Market Scope

2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical

Increased Importance of Internet Extends Robust Opportunities

Popular Activities among Global Internet Users

Declining Momentum in the Global PC Shipments Remains A Major

Concern

Key Global Trends Influencing PC Sales: A Review





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Electronic (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Electronic (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Electronic (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Electronic (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 10: United States Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Aftermarket for PC Accessories:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 22: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 26: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Aftermarket for PC

Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 47: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 59: Indian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aftermarket for PC

Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 74: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Aftermarket for PC Accessories:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 95: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 102: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Aftermarket for PC Accessories

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 107: Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 82

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001