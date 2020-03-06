New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010590/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$395.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$341.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$601.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barco N.V.

BrightSign LLC

Daktronics Inc.

Dynasign

Extron Electronics

Four Winds Interactive LLC

LG Corporation

Nanonation Inc.

NEC Corporation

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Scala Inc.

Sharp Corporation

SIIG Inc.

Sony Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive

Client Experience Solution

Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries

Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications

Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect

Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital

Signage Systems

Evolution of Digital Signage Market

Disparate Requirements

Enhanced Interactivity

Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software

Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance

Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage

Smartphone Penetration

Omni-channel Retail

Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects

Outlook

Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Competitive Landscape

Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity

Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Signage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage

Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage

Industry

4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market

Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication

Shift in Digital Signage Market

Software Versus Hardware

Flexibility

Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience

Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers

Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons

Beacon Monitoring

Digital Signage with Multi Screens

Mobile Cloud Control

Dynamic Digital Experience

Customizable Digital Signage

Sophisticated Deployment Processes

Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions

Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)

Public Information Display Market - An Overview

Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls

Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut

Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays

Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications

Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer

Experience

Real-Time Media Streaming

Compatibility with Mobile Devices

Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security

Delivering Relevant Information

Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising

Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future

POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping

Experience

Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems

Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry

Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in

Restaurants

Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications

Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality

Service Providers

Government Investments Adds to Market Growth

Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector

Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor

Environments

Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well

for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/

Street & Roadside Digital Signage

Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital

Signage

Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen

Displays Record Sturdy Growth

UHD Panels Gaining Popularity

Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital

Signage Campaign

Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions

Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders

The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in

Enterprise Sector

Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage

Opportunity Indicators:

Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up

Momentum

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for

IT Companies

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising

AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad

Campaigns

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising

Innovations Drive the Industry Forward

BrightSign BrightBeacon

Samsung Mirror Display

Barco R10 LED

PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display

Christie Mystique

DVIGear DN-100 Series

SiliconCore LED Displays

Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater

Delta Displays? 8K Video Wall

SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display

Exterity?s ArtioSign

Exterity’s ArtioSign

Absen N Series Indoor Display

Aeson’s Rhodium

Video Wall Controllers

CMND’s Display Management Platform

Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage

Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage

Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence

Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content

Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content

Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest

Key Challenges for Digital Signage

High Cost & Uncertain ROI

Interoperability Issues

Value Chain Complications

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge

to Reckon With





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Digital Signage Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Digital Signage Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Offering) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Indoor (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Indoor (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Indoor (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Outdoor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Outdoor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Outdoor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Signage Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Digital Signage Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United States

by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Digital Signage Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Digital Signage Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Digital Signage Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Digital Signage Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Signage Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Digital Signage Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 47: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Digital Signage Systems Market in France by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Digital Signage Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Digital Signage Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Digital Signage Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Digital Signage Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Digital Signage Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Digital Signage Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Digital Signage Systems Market in Russia by Offering:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 89: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Digital Signage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Digital Signage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Digital Signage Systems Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Digital Signage Systems Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Digital Signage Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Digital Signage Systems Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Digital Signage Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Digital Signage Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 117: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Digital Signage Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Signage

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Digital Signage Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Digital Signage Systems in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 137: Digital Signage Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Digital Signage Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Digital Signage Systems Market in Brazil by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Digital Signage Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Digital Signage Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 155: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Historic

Market by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Digital Signage Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Digital Signage Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 176: Digital Signage Systems Market in Israel in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Digital Signage Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Signage Systems in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Digital Signage Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 189: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Digital Signage Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 192: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Digital Signage Systems Market in Africa by

Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Digital Signage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 141

