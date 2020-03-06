New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010590/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$395.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$341.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$601.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive
Client Experience Solution
Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries
Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications
Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect
Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital
Signage Systems
Evolution of Digital Signage Market
Disparate Requirements
Enhanced Interactivity
Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software
Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance
Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage
Smartphone Penetration
Omni-channel Retail
Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects
Outlook
Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic
Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic
Growth
Competitive Landscape
Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity
Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Signage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Barco N.V. (Belgium)
BrightSign, LLC (USA)
Daktronics Inc. (USA)
Dynasign Corporation (USA)
Extron Electronics (USA)
Four Winds Interactive LLC (USA)
LG Corporation (South Korea)
Nanonation, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Scala, Inc. (USA)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
SIIG, Inc. (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage
Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage
Industry
4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market
Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication
Shift in Digital Signage Market
Software Versus Hardware
Flexibility
Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience
Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers
Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons
Beacon Monitoring
Digital Signage with Multi Screens
Mobile Cloud Control
Dynamic Digital Experience
Customizable Digital Signage
Sophisticated Deployment Processes
Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions
Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)
Public Information Display Market - An Overview
Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls
Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut
Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays
Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications
Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer
Experience
Real-Time Media Streaming
Compatibility with Mobile Devices
Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security
Delivering Relevant Information
Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising
Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future
POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping
Experience
Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems
Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for
Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry
Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in
Restaurants
Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications
Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality
Service Providers
Government Investments Adds to Market Growth
Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector
Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to
Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor
Environments
Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam
Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well
for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market
Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/
Street & Roadside Digital Signage
Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital
Signage
Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen
Displays Record Sturdy Growth
UHD Panels Gaining Popularity
Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital
Signage Campaign
Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions
Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders
The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays
Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in
Enterprise Sector
Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage
Opportunity Indicators:
Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up
Momentum
Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for
IT Companies
3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising
AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad
Campaigns
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising
Innovations Drive the Industry Forward
BrightSign BrightBeacon
Samsung Mirror Display
Barco R10 LED
PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display
Christie Mystique
DVIGear DN-100 Series
SiliconCore LED Displays
Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater
Delta Displays? 8K Video Wall
SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display
Exterity?s ArtioSign
Exterity’s ArtioSign
Absen N Series Indoor Display
Aeson’s Rhodium
Video Wall Controllers
CMND’s Display Management Platform
Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage
Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage
Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence
Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content
Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content
Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest
Key Challenges for Digital Signage
High Cost & Uncertain ROI
Interoperability Issues
Value Chain Complications
Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge
to Reckon With
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 141
