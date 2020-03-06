New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Lighteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Creams will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$146.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Creams will reach a market size of US$337.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Skin Lightening - A Pervasive Practice
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Skin Lighteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Clarins SA (France)
Dabur India Limited (India)
E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. (USA)
Emami Limited (India)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India)
Jolen, Inc. (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan)
Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
Total Body Whitening Products - Potential Area of Growth
Women No Longer the Only Target Market
New Breed of ?Metrosexuals? Spur Growth
Skin Lightening Injections - A Shocking Craze
Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment
Online Sales Register Strong Growth
Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise
Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern
Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin
Pigmentation Prevention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Skin Lighteners Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Skin Lighteners Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Skin Lighteners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Creams (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Creams (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Creams (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cleanser (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cleanser (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cleanser (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mask (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mask (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mask (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Skin Lighteners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Skin Lighteners Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Skin Lighteners Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Skin Lighteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Skin Lighteners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Skin Lighteners Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Skin Lighteners Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Skin Lighteners Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Skin Lighteners Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Skin Lighteners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Skin Lighteners Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Skin Lighteners Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Skin Lighteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Skin Lighteners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Skin Lighteners Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Skin Lighteners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Skin Lighteners Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Skin Lighteners Market in Russia by Product Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Skin Lighteners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Skin Lighteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Skin Lighteners Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Skin Lighteners Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Skin Lighteners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Skin Lighteners Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Skin Lighteners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Skin Lighteners Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Skin Lighteners Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Skin Lighteners Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Skin Lighteners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Skin Lighteners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 89: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Skin Lighteners Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Skin Lighteners Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Skin Lighteners Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Skin Lighteners Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Skin Lighteners Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Skin Lighteners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Skin Lighteners Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Skin Lighteners Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Skin Lighteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Skin Lighteners Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Skin Lighteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Skin Lighteners Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 100
