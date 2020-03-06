New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sewing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$498.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial
Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers,and Fashion Enthusiasts
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sewing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Baby Lock (USA)
Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Brother International Corporation (USA)
Bernina International AG (Switzerland)
Jaguar International Corporation (Japan)
Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Elna International Corp. SA (Switzerland)
Juki Corporation (Japan)
Kaulin Manufacturing Co., Ltd./Siruba (Taiwan)
Merrow Inc. (USA)
Million Special Industries Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (China)
Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Rimoldi & CF srl (Italy)
SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
SGSB Group Co., Ltd (China)
SunStar (Korea)
SVP Worldwide (USA)
Singer Sewing Company (USA)
TAJIMA Group (Japan)
Xi?an Typical Industries Co. Ltd. (China)
Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines
Drive Healthy Market Growth
LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate
Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level
Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model
Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation
Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market
Growth
Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market
Opportunities
Rise of Sewing as a Leisurely Pursuit among the New Sewing
Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines
Sewing: A Stress Buster
The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market
Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts
Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machines by Home
Sewers Boosts Market Demand
Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing
Leather Products Grow in Prominence
Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Case for Advanced
Sewing Machinery
Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry Augurs Well for the
Market
Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver
Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demand for Car Hoods and
Upholstery Sewing Machines
Demographic Transformations Strengthens Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Other
Consumer Products
Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
Operator Safety: A Major Challenge to Reckon With
Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion
Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology and Internet Connectivity
Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in
Bobbin Systems
Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and
Wearable Electronics
Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines
High-Speed Sewing Machines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sewing Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Sewing Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Sewing Machines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Household (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Household (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Household (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sewing Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Sewing Machines Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Sewing Machines Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Sewing Machines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Sewing Machines Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sewing
Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Sewing Machines Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 18: Sewing Machines Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Sewing Machines in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Sewing Machines Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sewing Machines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Sewing Machines Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Sewing Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Sewing Machines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Sewing Machines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: Sewing Machines Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Sewing Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Sewing Machines Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Sewing Machines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Sewing Machines Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Sewing Machines in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Sewing Machines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sewing Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom Sewing Machines Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Sewing Machines Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Sewing Machines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Sewing Machines Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Sewing Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Sewing Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Sewing Machines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Sewing Machines Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Sewing Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Sewing Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Sewing Machines Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Sewing Machines Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Sewing Machines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Sewing Machines Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Sewing Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Sewing Machines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sewing Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sewing Machines Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Sewing Machines Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Sewing Machines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Sewing Machines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Sewing Machines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Sewing Machines in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Sewing Machines Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Sewing Machines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Sewing Machines Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Sewing Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Sewing Machines Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Sewing Machines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Sewing Machines Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Sewing Machines Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Sewing Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Sewing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Sewing Machines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Sewing Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Sewing Machines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Sewing Machines Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sewing
Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Iranian Sewing Machines Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Sewing Machines Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Sewing Machines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Sewing Machines Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Sewing Machines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sewing Machines in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Sewing Machines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Sewing Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Sewing Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Sewing Machines Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Sewing Machines Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Sewing Machines Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Sewing Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Sewing Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Sewing Machines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
