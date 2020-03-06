New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sewing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010582/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$498.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Bernina International AG

Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Jaguar International Corporation

Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Juki Corporation

Kaulin Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Siruba)

Million Special Industries Co. Ltd.

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Rimoldi & CF srl

SEIKO Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

SGSB Group Co. Ltd.

Singer Sewing Company

SunStar

SVP Worldwide

TAJIMA Group

Xi’an Typical Industries Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Doso Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial

Users, Quilters, Home Décor Sewers,and Fashion Enthusiasts

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sewing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines

Drive Healthy Market Growth

LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate

Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level

Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market

Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market

Opportunities

Rise of Sewing as a Leisurely Pursuit among the New Sewing

Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

Sewing: A Stress Buster

The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts

Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machines by Home

Sewers Boosts Market Demand

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing

Leather Products Grow in Prominence

Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Case for Advanced

Sewing Machinery

Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry Augurs Well for the

Market

Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver

Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demand for Car Hoods and

Upholstery Sewing Machines

Demographic Transformations Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Other

Consumer Products

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

Operator Safety: A Major Challenge to Reckon With

Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion

Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology and Internet Connectivity

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in

Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and

Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

