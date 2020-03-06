New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$173.6 Billion by the year 2025, Still Wine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Still Wine will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages
Sector
Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors
Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns
Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market
Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry
Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe
Global Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers
Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production
Counterfeit Wines
Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations
Competition
Market Structure
Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies
Collaborations - Key to Market Success
Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns
New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy
Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority
Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in
Matured Markets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &
2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)
Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)
Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)
Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)
Castel Group (France)
Caviro s.c.a (Italy)
Codorníu, S.A. (Spain)
Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)
E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)
Freixenet S.A. (Spain)
Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)
Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)
Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)
J. García Carrión S.A (Spain)
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)
LANSON-BCC (France)
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)
Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)
Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)
Remy Cointreau Group (France)
The Schenk Group (Switzerland)
Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)
Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)
The Wine Group LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New World Wines Make Robust Gains
Old World Wines Remain Major Segment
Still Wines: The Dominant Segment
Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category
Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market
Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine
Prosecco’s Phenomenal Performance
New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market
Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share
Natural Wines Gain Traction
Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical
Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience
Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers
Preference for Premium Wines Soars
On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator
Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel
Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium
E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical
Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool
Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification
Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life
Canned Wine: The New Fad
Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method
Precision Agriculture Methods & ’Tech’ Innovations to Aid Wine
Grape Growers
Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market
Busy Lifestyles
Disposable Incomes
Urban Population
Wine-Drinking Occasions
Dining Out
Desire for Trendy Drinks
Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy
Religion
Tourism
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Wine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Still Wine (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Still Wine (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Still Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fortified Wine (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Wine Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Wine Market in the United States by Product Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Wine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Wine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Wine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Wine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Wine Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Wine Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Wine Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Wine Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Wine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Wine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Wine Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Wine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Wine Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Wine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Wine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Wine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Wine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Wine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Wine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Wine Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Wine Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Wine Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Wine Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Wine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Wine Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Wine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Wine Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Wine Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Wine Historic Market by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Wine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Wine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Wine Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wine Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Wine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wine Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Wine Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Wine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wine Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Wine Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 857
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: