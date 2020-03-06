New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010580/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$173.6 Billion by the year 2025, Still Wine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Still Wine will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Brown-Forman Corp.

Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr.

Castel Group

Caviro s.c.a

Codorníu S.A.

Constellation Brands Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Freixenet S.A.

Grupo Peñaflor S.A.

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A.

Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG

J. García Carrión S.A

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates Ltd.

LANSON-BCC

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Miguel Torres S. A

Pernod Ricard Groupe

Remy Cointreau Group

The Schenk Group

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.

Vina Concha y Toro S.A.

The Wine Group LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages

Sector

Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

Global Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

Counterfeit Wines

Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

Competition

Market Structure

Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

Collaborations - Key to Market Success

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in

Matured Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 &

2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New World Wines Make Robust Gains

Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

Prosecco’s Phenomenal Performance

New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

Natural Wines Gain Traction

Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

Preference for Premium Wines Soars

On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

Canned Wine: The New Fad

Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

Precision Agriculture Methods & ’Tech’ Innovations to Aid Wine

Grape Growers

Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

Busy Lifestyles

Disposable Incomes

Urban Population

Wine-Drinking Occasions

Dining Out

Desire for Trendy Drinks

Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

Religion

Tourism





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Wine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Still Wine (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Still Wine (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Still Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sparkling Wine (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Dessert Wine (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fortified Wine (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fortified Wine (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Wine Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Wine Market in the United States by Product Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Wine Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Wine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Wine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Wine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Wine Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Wine Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Wine Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Wine Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Wine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: German Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Wine Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Wine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Wine Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Wine Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Wine Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Wine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Wine Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Wine Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Wine Historic Market Review by Product Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Wine Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Wine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Wine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Wine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wine Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Wine Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Wine Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Wine Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Wine Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Wine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Wine Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Wine Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Wine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Wine Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Wine Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wine Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Wine Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Wine Historic Market by Product Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Wine Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Wine: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Wine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Wine Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Wine Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Wine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wine Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Wine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wine Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Wine Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Wine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wine Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wine Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Wine Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Wine Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Wine Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 857

