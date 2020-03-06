New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Disposable Diapers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 35.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 29.7 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disposable Diapers will reach a market size of 126.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 308.6 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited

Yixing Danson Technology







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High

Absorbency Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Developed Regions Hold Significant Share

Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector

Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Superabsorbent Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited

Yixing Danson Technology





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications

to Drive Growth

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analysts

Table 16: United States Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 18: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 24: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in China in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 28: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Demand

Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 32: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Review

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Italy in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Superabsorbent Polymers Market in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 51: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Trends

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 74: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Latin

America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Superabsorbent Polymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 90: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric

Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Superabsorbent Polymers

Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 114: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001