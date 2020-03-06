New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Fleet Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$172.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fleet Management will reach a market size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

Novatel Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

Telit Communications PLC

u-blox

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



M2M: The Foundation for a Smart Connected World

Recent Market Activity

Market Overview

Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular

M2M Communications

Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and

Private IP Connectivity Alternatives

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

Novatel Wireless, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

Telit Communications PLC

u-blox

ZTE Corporation





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Market Trends & Drivers

Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for

M2M in the Industrial/ Commercial Sector

Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth

of the Cellular M2M Market

Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand

for M2M Modules

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness

of Cellular M2M Technology

The Rise of Smart Homes Drives Interest in Ubiquitous

Automation Via M2M

Government Policy Led Migration to Smart Cities Spurs the

Growth Potential of M2M

Growing Value of Connectivity in Utility Operations Expands

Opportunities for Cellular M2M

Sizing Cellular M2M Opportunities in the US$121 Billion Smart

Healthcare Industry

Investments in Industrial Automation Speeds Up Cellular M2M

Deployments

M2M-enabled Devices Gain Acceptance for Electronic Payments

Electronic Security Applications to Boost Revenue for Cellular

M2M Market

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Cellular M2M Service Provider Market Structure

A Peek Into Key Challenges to Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fleet Management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Fleet Management (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Fleet Management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Security (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Security (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Security (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Remote Monitoring & Control (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Remote Monitoring & Control (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Remote Monitoring & Control (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Electronic Payment Systems (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Electronic Payment Systems (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Electronic Payment Systems (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 22: United States Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 34: European Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 35: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 38: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 42: French Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 57: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 64: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018-2025

Table 80: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 86: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellular

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 107: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Modules Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Cellular Machine-to-Machine

(M2M) Modules Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 119: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 120: Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market

Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 22

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001