The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.8 Billion by the year 2025, Single Phase will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$122.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single Phase will reach a market size of US$299.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$989.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Demand by End-Use

Competition

Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts

Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success

Solar Energy Demand Metrics

Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand

Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters

Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth

Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic

Inverters Market

Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power

Inverters

Demand on Rise for ’Smart’ PV Inverters

Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market

Micro Inverters Gain Edge

Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market

Growth

Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters

Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Total Companies Profiled: 154

