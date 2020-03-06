SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2019 is now available. See the annual report here:
https://annualreport.smn.no/2019
Trondheim, 6 March 2020
Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Attachment
Sparebank 1 SMN
Tiller, NORWAY
Sparebank 1 SMN LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: