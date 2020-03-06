BONDUELLE
Villeneuve d’Ascq, on March 6, 2020
Statement of availability
of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2019
The company today announces that it released its Half Year Report on December 31, 2019 and filed the report at the AMF.
The Half Year Report is available on the website of the company at the following address: www.bonduelle.com under the topic “Investors / Regulated information” (http://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/regulated-information.html).
