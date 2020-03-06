Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., the overall oilfield surfactants market was valued at $980 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a detailed assessment of the market size and estimations, competitive scenario, key investment pockets, drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, and wavering market trends.

Amphoteric surfactants product segment, as per market analysis, are used as additives in the oilfield industry as rig wash cleaners. The market share for amphoteric oilfield surfactants surpassed 5.0% in 2019 ad is projected to witness substantial gains during the estimated timeframe. These products help in decontaminating and cleaning rig floors, tanks, ships, and barges.

The product also aids in cleaning greasy and soiled environments, thereby eliminating the hazards which lead to oily and greasy floors. The mildness and anti-rusting of these surfactants increase its scope in EOR recovery and oil well stimulation.

Based on the application, the oilfield surfactants are added to stimulation fluids to improve the drainage speed of the injected fluids. Oilfield surfactants registered a market share of $128.7 million from stimulation flowback application. These aid in lowering the surface tension and also help in creating near-neutral surface wetting conditions as well as unconventional oil & gas well fracturing treatments. Growing oil & gas production for fulfilling increasing energy demand worldwide will foster the oilfield surfactants market demand.

As per market analysis and trends, drilling oilfield surfactants will foresee gains over 3.5% through 2026 owing to its application as wetting agents and emulsifiers in water-based drilling fluids. Growth of drilling activities across the world combined with issues related to it, which includes water blockage as well as degradation of bio-polymer drilling fluid, will propel the oilfield surfactants market share in the coming years.

Key reasons for oilfield surfactants market growth:

Rising development of unconventional drilling methods. Widening application scope in oil & gas production. Increasing focus on oil extraction from reserves of shale oil.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of over 3.0% through 2026. Increasing government initiatives to enhance oil & gas exploration activities in the region will further encourage the oilfield surfactants market growth.



Citing an example, the Indian government has permitted 100% FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), including refineries, natural gas, and petroleum products. Furthermore, policy changes from the new exploration licensing policy to HELP (Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy) would also make a positive influence on oil exploration activities in the oilfield surfactants market.

Leading market players analyzed in the oilfield surfactants industry report include Croda International Plc, BASF Cognis, Schlumberger, Evonik Industries AG, Baker Hughes, Solvay, Clariant, and Halliburton among others. These players have incorporated exclusive market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their belief in the industry.

