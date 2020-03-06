Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Vodafone Business's Analyst Event Revealed Interesting Initiatives But No Overarching Growth Plan" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vodafone's enterprise division, Vodafone Business, held its latest analyst event in February 2020. The event was the first for Vodafone Business's CEO, Vinod Kumar, who has been in post since September 2019.

It is too soon for Kumar to have made major changes, but he will be looking to revive the division, which has reported flat revenue for at least 2 years. The session revealed several interesting discrete initiatives, but lacked an overarching plan for long-term revenue growth.



This article assesses the messages from this event.

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8trckc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900