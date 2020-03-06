New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component, Power Rating, Application, End-User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253740/?utm_source=GNW

Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases, and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment. However, the lack of residual ability of UV disinfection equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The municipal segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2019, municipal end-user held the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment market.This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The dominance of this end-user is mainly due to the rising concerns about the recycling of wastewater across the globe.

A large number of municipal corporations are adopting UV disinfection equipment for recycling and retreating wastewater from industries. Moreover, to meet the demand for drinking water in areas with a dense population, municipal corporations are shifting toward UV treated water as it does not has any chemical residues.



The water and wastewater disinfection segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

In 2019, the water and wastewater disinfection segment held the largest share of the overall UV disinfection equipment market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for safe drinking water in all parts of the world.

Strengthened government regulations in countries such as the US, Germany, Singapore, India, China, and the UK regarding the proper treatment of wastewater from industries has also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment. The replacement of the chlorine-based process for the disinfection of water and wastewater with UV-based disinfection equipment is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

In 2025, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the global UV disinfection equipment industry.The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The primary factor contributing to this growth is the presence of countries such as China and India that need to provide clean drinking water to their growing population.The presence of many manufacturing plants in the region that require processed water has been another factor contributing to the high demand for UV disinfection equipment in the region.



The increasing number of projects, for example, the Clean Ganga Project, is expected to drive the market further.



