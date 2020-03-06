Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global short fiber thermoplastic composites market is expected to grow at with a CAGR of greater than 5% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the market is the high ease of recycling and processing of the short fiber thermoplastic composites. Another major driving factor of the market is growing demand from aerospace and defense industry. However, high cost associated with short fiber thermoplastic composites is hindering the growth of the market studied.



Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Among the end-user industries, electrical & electronics industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



The short fiber thermoplastic composites market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided between many players. Key players in the market include BASF SE, LANXESS, SABIC, Solvay, and Celanese Corporation, among others.



Key Market Trends



Electrical & Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market

Among the end-user industries, short fiber thermoplastic composites account for the highest market share currently.

In the electrical & electronics industry, short fiber thermoplastic composites are majorly used for fabrication of electrical connectors, accessories, and electronics equipment.

These composites are majorly adopted for reducing the overall weight of components. Additionally, they offer properties, such as high impact resistance, increased strength, and improved durability.

Hence, owing to such factors short fiber thermoplastic composites are expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Landscape



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global short fiber thermoplastic composites market with a major share in the coming years.

This is majorly because of the increasing usage in electrical & electronics sector of emerging economies, including China, India, and Indonesia.

China is expected to have the largest market in the region, owing to increasing investments in the electronics sector.

The growing expenditure on aerospace and defense in countries like India, China, Japan is also likely to boost the growth of market studied in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Ease of Recycling and Processing

4.1.2 Increasing Application Base in Aerospace and Defense

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Manufacturing

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fiber Type

5.1.1 Glass Fiber

5.1.2 Carbon Fiber

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Resin Type

5.2.1 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.2 Polyamide (PA)

5.2.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Consumer Goods

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 AVANCO Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Celanese Corporation

6.4.5 Dupont

6.4.6 Lanxess

6.4.7 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.8 SABIC

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Teijin Limited

6.4.11 Victrex plc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation Led by Technological Advancements



