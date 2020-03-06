Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed database, currently available on the market. It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.

The Senegal Total Hospital & Medical Installed Base Mapping report was updated in 2020 and includes over 131 hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.

Contents

1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

  • Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anaesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines
  • Surgical: C-Arms
  • Cardio: Echo, Cath Labs
  • Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines
  • Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

  • 12 care areas tracked for each hospital
  • General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

  • Total number of doctors by hospital
  • Total number of Radiologists by hospital
  • Total number of Cardiologists by hospital
  • Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital
  • Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

  • Total bed size of a hospital
  • Number of ICU beds by hospital
  • Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital
  • Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital
  • Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available
  • Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

  • Hospitals by ownership type - public and private, corporate and missionary
  • Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital - Teaching, national, referral, mission, health centers, private clinics and diagnostic imaging centers
  • Chart and map based on level of care - Primary, secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

  • 131 hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers in Senegal listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code
  • Contact numbers available for 80% of the hospitals
  • Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Medical Device Penetration and Potential in the Country

Key Topics Covered

1. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal, Introduction

Introduction and guidance to HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence Data. Page allows user to access other sections in the Excel report.

2. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal, Guidance & Hospital Segmentation

Provides a brief methodology of research along with extensive detail around total coverage of hospitals in Senegal, by type of hospital. Also provides detail on customer segmentation.

  • Figure 1: Percentage Coverage for all the Public and Private Hospitals in Senegal, 2020.
  • Table 1: Hospital/Customer Segmentation in Senegal, by Type of Hospital, by Level of Care and Size of Universe, 2020

3. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal, Insight Summary
3.1 Total number of hospitals in Senegal
3.2 Total number of hospital beds in Senegal
3.3 Key hospital and installed base summary in Senegal

  • Fig 2. Total Hospitals in Senegal by Ownership Type, 2020
  • Fig 3. Total Care Areas or Hospital Departments in Senegal, 2020
  • Fig 4. Patient Monitoring IB Summary in Senegal, 2020
  • Fig 5. Hospital Distribution in Senegal, 2020
  • Fig 6. Total Hospitals in Senegal by Type of Hospital, 2020
  • Fig 7. Total Hospitals in Senegal by Bed Size, 2020
  • Fig 8. Total Core Installed Base Summary in Senegal, 2020

3.4 IB Penetration Summary for Senegal by Care Level of Hospital, 2020

  • Fig 9. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Ventilators, 2020
  • Fig 10. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Incubators, 2020
  • Fig 11. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Radiant Warmers, 2020
  • Fig 12. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Fetal Monitors, 2020
  • Fig 13. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Phototherapy Units, 2020
  • Fig 14. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Infant Ventilators, 2020
  • Fig 15. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Anesthesia Machines, 2020
  • Fig 16. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, C-Arms, 2020
  • Fig 17. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, ECG Machines, 2020
  • Fig 18. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Holter Monitors, 2020
  • Fig 19. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Stress Test Machines, 2020
  • Fig 20. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Echo, 2020
  • Fig 21. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Cath Labs, 2020
  • Fig 22. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, PET/CT, 2020
  • Fig 23. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, SPECT, 2020
  • Fig 24. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, CT Scanners, 2020
  • Fig 25. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, MRI, 2020
  • Fig 26. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Ultrasound, 2020
  • Fig 27. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, X-Ray, 2020
  • Fig 28. Installed Base Penetration in Senegal, Mammography, 2020

4. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal, Installed Base Pivot Analysis

Provides a pivot chart to analyse data from the Installed base file. Allows users to identify and map account level statistics by care areas, type of ownership, by bed size, by level of care etc.

5. HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Senegal, IB Base File

Provides the raw data for all installed base equipment by account in Senegal. Each hospital contains ownership type, hospital type, level of care, departments and care services provided in the hospital, installed base counts for patient monitoring devices, critical care devices and diagnostic imaging.

The worksheet also provides hospital demographics such as bed sizes, ICU bed sizes, NICU/PICU bed sizes, Operating Room counts, Total number pf physicians, specialists etc. GPS coordinates, zip codes, in-patient volumes, out-patient volumes and contact details of each hospital have also been provided.

Companies Mentioned

  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Toshiba (Canon Medical Systems)
  • Hitachi Medical Systems
  • Draeger Medical
  • EDAN
  • Mediprema

